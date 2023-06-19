Opinion | Paul Olson: Reluctant cooperation instead of shared misery

The French adventurer Sylvain Tesson observed: “France is a paradise inhabited by people who think they’re in hell.”

The same idea could be applied to our nation, where there is so much to be thankful for but the focus of the media is on fear and polarization and the public has eagerly bought into this negative view. But we need to ask ourselves whether we can afford the economic and social cost of division and extremism.

In an example of the great cost of political division, we have the amazingly foolish 2016 vote by the British to leave the European Union. Selfish politicians and unhelpful media made Brexit into a battle about immigration and nationalism instead of a rational discussion about free trade and the real potential for economic disaster. The British Office for Budget Responsibility projects the long-term effect of Brexit will be an expensive 4% per year decrease in the country’s gross domestic product.

The U.S. just avoided a Brexit-like disaster when cooler heads prevailed in Congress and they passed a debt ceiling agreement with broad bipartisan support. A default by our government would have resulted in great turmoil in world financial markets, a recession and a substantial increase in unemployment. Elated politicians were patting themselves on the back for merely doing the most basic part of their job: keeping the government running smoothly.

The good news is the extremists lost the debt ceiling debate and Republicans and Democrats showed us they are capable of putting their animosity aside and working together for the good of the nation. Like everything passed by Congress the debt ceiling bill is far from perfect, but that is the nature of governing a pluralistic society. In less positive news, this agreement did not address the necessary funding adjustments that must be made in the next couple years to Social Security and Medicare. Both parties have been stubbornly avoiding discussions on this, but perhaps they will soon surprise us by doing their duty.

Many nations are currently facing declining birthrates and a higher proportion of the population drawing government pensions. In January, France proposed raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, resulting in nationwide, and at times violent, protests ever since. Do our representatives in Congress have the courage to make the difficult funding decisions about Social Security and Medicare, or will they just focus on votes in the next election? I believe Americans will be more accepting than the French of changes to our retirement benefits if they see it coming from a bipartisan effort for the common good instead of the usual political grandstanding.

President Ronald Reagan said, “The person who agrees with you 80% of the time is a friend and ally — not a 20% traitor.” Both political parties need to heed this advice, but especially the GOP. It appears that the Republican Party is no longer a big tent party welcoming many viewpoints, something they need to be in order to attract moderate independent voters. In order for our whole nation to be the winner on Election Day, Americans need to elect candidates who are rational and moderate enough to work together to pass bipartisan legislation to fix Social Security, end budget deficits and keep our government operating efficiently.

As an example of the GOP failing to send a message that appeals to a broad cross section of the population, we can look at the recent mayoral race in Colorado Springs. Politically unaffiliated businessman Yemi Mobolade was easily elected mayor of this Republican stronghold. The Nigerian immigrant was labeled a liberal by his conservative opponent, but perhaps voters were getting tired of the usual extremist campaign rhetoric and voted for the better candidate who they hope will bring a balanced approach to government and a refreshing change toward moderation.

A YouGov survey taken in August 2022 found 43% of Americans thought a civil war was likely in the next decade. This is careless, overly cynical tavern talk fueled by political troublemakers and the media. Extremists get the headlines, but I feel the vast majority of Americans want leaders who are common sense team players who respect the law and Constitution. As responsible citizens we have a duty to elect representatives who are committed to cooperating for the good of our community, state and nation.

