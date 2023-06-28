Opinion | Scott M. Estill: A clean slate for America

Challenges. Choices. Changes.

Happy birthday America — a spry 247 years in 2023! We still have a way to go to catch Japan, which gets to celebrate 2,683 years and counting . As we celebrate another national birthday, it is important to look around and see who calls this place home. Unless you are a member of an indigenous tribe, you are an immigrant (voluntary or not).

According to our country’s first census, there were about 4 million “persons” living in the United States. At that time, a Native American was not considered a “person.” The census merely counted white men 16 years and up, white men under Age 16, white women (age apparently didn’t matter) and slaves. Nearly one in five Americans were slaves in 1790 .

We are a nation of immigrants that seemingly does everything possible to stop immigrants. It is amazing to think that only 30% of all Republicans surveyed want America to be “made up of people from all over the world. ” Is it safe to assume that the other 70% want to take us back in time?

When our country was established, there were approximately 5 million indigenous people living here and not counted for census purposes . By 1860, the first census that counted “Indians” concluded that there were 339,421 living among the 31,443,322 total population . Their number would continue to decrease to about 238,000 in the late nineteenth century, the cumulative result of more than 1,500 battles with the European immigrants, along with the devastating effects of newly-introduced diseases (namely smallpox) and vices . Today, the indigenous population is about 6.8 million, or 2.1% of the total U.S. population .

To understand where we as a divided country are today, we need to see how we as a divided country actually began. And while we all have (hopefully) been educated about the horrors of slavery, if not through soon-to-be-censored books than perhaps via Hollywood, few actually realize the impact it continues to have today from an economic perspective.

As a white male born a century following the great war to end slavery, I had a nice head start to life in my first few hours. I would have immediately counted in any census taken at any point in U.S. history. Unlike a majority of Americans historically, I started with a clean slate. There were no presumptions of discrimination. Where one starts at birth will have a determinable impact upon where one ends up down the road. Often, the key to financial success is having parents who were financially successful. Yet, most people who were born on second base do not realize that they did not hit a double.

How do you explain the vast wealth differences between white and Black American families today without understanding that they had vastly different starting lines? The median net worth of white families ($189,100) is almost eight times as much as the median net worth for Black American families ($24,100) .

Using our first president as an example, if George Washington (white male) invested $10 in a savings account that paid 6% interest and started in 1789, that $10 today would be worth (without taxes) $8,347,808 . If one of the 123 enslaved human beings that he owned wished to make the same investment, they would need to wait until 1865 (at the very earliest) to make this deposit. This $10 would now be worth $99,615 to his family. The vast difference is the result of a substantial 76-year head start, also known as compound interest. The only explanation for this vast difference is opportunity based upon race.

But what about women? Mrs. Washington (Martha lost much of her legal identity when she married George) could not control any property until 1848 (again at the earliest) . Assuming Martha could open a bank account by herself, her account would be worth $268,242 today. This assumes Martha could do so without George’s permission. It was not until 1974 that women were legally guaranteed the right to open a bank account or obtain credit without having a male co-signor, even if many banks had disregarded these rules in the 1960s. If Martha had waited until she legally could do so under federal law, she would have $174 in her account. She would have also been dead for more than a century.

As part of our history, we owe it to future generations to at least acknowledge how we got to this point in time. What we do with our time in the present is up to us.

It’s time to wake up and see the country for what it is: a frustrating but beautiful work in progress. Do we want to turn back the clock to the “Happy Days” of the 1950s and TV’s Fonzie, as apparently many find appealing? Or perhaps go back to 1790 like our current Supreme Court often likes to imagine, despite the fact that 5 of the 9 members of the current court would not be eligible to serve on any American court in 1790. Be careful when you prefer the past, as your nostalgia may be someone else’s very real nightmare.

Instead, I prefer to look to the future, as we can and will do better than what we have done up to this point. So go ahead and celebrate the red, white and blue on Tuesday, but also celebrate the many other colors on display, from the lightest white to the darkest black and all shades of the rainbow in between. The fact that there are so many different colors today tells me that we are heading in the right direction. There will always be detractors, but they are now being left in the rearview mirror. Happy birthday, America!

