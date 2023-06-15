Opinion | Scott M. Estill:  Halfway to the moon

A newly married couple tries to relax in their $3,000-per-month rental of 584 square feet in Dillon and wonders how they will make ends meet. Both are gainfully employed, but with inflation rising faster than paychecks , they find themselves living paycheck to paycheck (barely). They would like to raise a family, but with finances so tight already there is no way they could afford to spend another $303,444 to raise a single child from birth to age 18 in Colorado. To make ends meet and prepare for an uncertain future, the couple realize that they have three choices: increase income, decrease expenses or a little of both. If none of these choices are attractive, lurking in the shadows is a plan B: borrow some money. Unfortunately (or rather, fortunately), the high interest rate on unsecured personal loans makes this choice unrealistic and prohibitively expensive (Discover charges interest up to 24.99% per year and Rocket Loans charges up to 29.99%). With a lot of number crunching to create a budget, along with the will and resolve to follow the plan, the couple likely will find a path forward. As long as their income increases!

Taking this scenario from our two people in Dillon to the nation as a whole, the same issues were being played out during the debt ceiling crisis in Washington, D.C., and what a joke it is. In the end, both parties looked like fools, as the negotiations resulted in a lot of political drama with little to no real practical effect.

Like most other things in life, the problem is a very straightforward and solvable math problem, which we could resolve in third grade. In 2022, the U.S. government took in $4.9 trillion dollars. Not bad, except that it spent $6.27 trillion, for a deficit of $1.37 trillion. If you printed out $1 bills and stacked them on top of one other, the stack to pay off the 2022 deficit would reach about 93,000 miles into space or getting close to hallway to the moon. Stretched end-to-end, these bills would reach Mars. In other words, it’s a lot of money. But rather than actually deal with the issue of a balanced budget, both parties punted.

First, paying the bills that were already due was a forgone conclusion. Congress authorized a prior expense; the expense was incurred and is now payable. This is not negotiable, as the entire system of American fiat currency is based upon the system “working.” In fact, the debt ceiling has been raised 78 times since 1960, 49 times with a Republican in office and 28 times with a Democrat. While inevitable, it ultimately means more debt for the country and more fuel for inflation to continue on its destructive path.

The real issues here involve what is to be done going forward. And throughout the entire ordeal, there was no real talk (other than a few whispers from President Biden) about raising taxes to increase revenue. For instance, simply repealing the Trump tax cuts for wealthy individuals and corporations would have added about $400 billion per year in tax revenues (based upon a cost of $1.7 trillion by the end of this fiscal year ).

How about eliminating the cap on earnings subject to taxes for Social Security purposes. My favorite Denver Nugget player, Nikola Jokic, currently earns $1 million per week. His contract is the largest in NBA history. On his salary of $52 million, Mr. Jokic will pay $9,932 in payroll taxes for Social Security purposes. If both spouses in our hypothetical married couple in Dillon earn $80,100 each, they will pay (as a couple) a total of $9,932 in payroll taxes (same as Mr. Jokic). The reason for this discrepancy is that earnings are capped at $160,200 for purposes of this 6.2% payroll tax. Eliminating this cap would bring in another $120 billion or so every year. My guess is that Mr. Jokic could afford it.

The negotiated debt ceiling bill also promises to cut $2.1 trillion in spending over the next six years, or about $350 billion per year. As our third-grade class gathers to add up the savings from the above three simple thoughts ($400 billion + $120 billion + 350 billion = $870 billion), we realize that we still have 500 billion issues to deal with. The astute students look at the pie chart of governmental expenditures and wonder why such a big slice is devoted to a single expense. In 2023, the United States will spend $877 billion on defense, or about 40% of what the entire world spends. We spend more than China, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Germany, France, South Korea, Japan and Ukraine combined. All three presidents before Biden correctly claimed that American allies were not contributing enough to common world defense, thus increasing the amounts the U.S. has to pay every year. While reducing the defense budget by $500 billion is not realistic, it would balance the budget and still make the U.S. the leading country in the world as far as amount spent on defense (China, at number two , spends somewhere between $240 billion to $360 billion, depending upon who you ask).

As we round up the third-grade troops and our Dillon couple, we realize that the challenge of reducing our national debt is not that difficult if we are ready to make some changes. But instead of talking seriously about any of these proposals, the politicians of both parties would rather disregard the simple advice from a bunch of third graders and instead saddle them with a future devastated with financial insolvency.

