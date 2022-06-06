Opinion | Stacey Nell: As clerk, my focus will be on election security, efficiency

Stacey Nell

Stacey Nell/Courtesy photo

Occupation: Chief deputy clerk and recorder Years in Summit County: 12 Family: Husband Rich, two Labradors, Asher and Artemis Civic Involvement: Assistant Coach & Member of Board of Directors for Summit Youth Hockey, Women of the Summit Scholarship Committee board member, former Mountain Mentor

My name is Stacey Nell, and I am asking for your vote to become your next Summit County clerk and recorder. I recently reunited with former coworkers from my first job here in Summit, at the True Value hardware store in Silverthorne. We reminisced about old times and shared what’s new. Our community has grown so much since 2011 when we all worked together, and Summit deserves a clerk and recorder that has grown with it.

With a Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University, I prioritized skiing, making friends and helping customers during my first year here. I then answered an ad in the Summit Daily News to work for the town of Frisco for 3.5 years, then for the County for over eight years.

Whether I’ve renewed your motor vehicle registration where I get to hear about your upcoming camping trip, recorded your home’s deed, filed your marriage license, printed your child’s birth certificate or handed you a mail ballot and an “I Voted” sticker, it’s been a distinct pleasure to serve you through life’s important moments. After serving as a deputy clerk and chief deputy clerk, I hope to continue serving the community as your clerk and recorder by being elected in 2022.

After conversations with community members, two priorities are clear for my prospective first term:

Priority No. 1

My first priority as clerk and recorder would be continuing to safeguard the top-notch conduct of elections in Summit County. I’ve played a huge role in protecting our county’s voting equipment and processes for more than five years. Summit County is not immune to bad actors, or the spread of mis- and disinformation. When it comes down to both physical and cyber security measures, it should be left to a clerk with experience. I am that clerk.

Carrying the torch of this crucial function of local government means a focus placed on unwavering compliance, increased transparency without the sacrifice of security and the expansion of voter outreach. Compliance produces defensible and fair practices, responsible transparency forges trust within our community, and expanding voter outreach informs voters about the process and how to participate. My continuing education has only bolstered my ability to contribute to a safe election process for Summit County time after time. In 2021, I earned my Associate in Applied Science degree in Paralegal Studies from Colorado Mountain College while assisting in the overall operations of the clerk and recorder’s office, moving through 13 election cycles in Summit County, four of which were in the midst of a global pandemic. I uniquely stand ready to serve from day one.

Priority No. 2

Another priority would be the continued identification of opportunities for a more efficient delivery of essential services — and not stopping there. Summit deserves a clerk who will get creative in how to meet the community where it’s at. I’m currently working with the Summit County Board of County Commissioners on the implementation of a bilingual Division of Motor Vehicles kiosk in the county that would also serve our neighboring communities across county lines. We’re not at the finish line on this, but the idea of decreasing trips to the Department of Motor Vehicles and Post Office is an endeavor that could provide some real benefits to the community. Furthermore, I drove the effort to provide a remote access portal to over 30 years of public, recorded documents during the COVID-19 lockdown of government buildings. This created a safer, more convenient option for stakeholders to access records 24/7, and we’re only getting started. In 2023, the clerk and recorder is scheduled to join a system that connects us to the assessor and treasurer, and I am proudly serving as the project manager for the clerk and recorder for this undertaking. The new system aims to bring about enhanced services, such as a modernized recording host platform, instant imaging of recorded documents, and online marriage license applications. With my desire to discover sensible solutions, I know we can continue to work toward providing an incredible experience for all who rely on the records we have the duty to care for, and maintain custody of, for future generations.

My name is Stacey Nell, I ask for your vote to become your next Summit County clerk and recorder. To learn more about me and to connect, visit StaceyNellClerk.com .

Stacey Nell is a candidate for Summit County clerk and recorder on the Democratic Party ballot in the 2022 primary election.