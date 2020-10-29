Opinion | Susan Knopf: Can we get it right this time?

We got it wrong last time. Let’s get it right this time! Vote “yes” on Proposition EE. Higher tobacco and vaping prices reduce adolescent use. Raise the price and reduce use. We get the tax money for housing and education (Page 27 of the Blue Book). There is no downside. Of course I don’t smoke.

I figure most of you already know this list, but just in case.

Vote for Rep. Julie McCluskie and Rep. Joe Neguse. McCluskie is our state legislator, and Neguse is our U.S. Congressman. Both work hard to serve us on the issues we care about most: economy, environment, health care, education, transparency in government. If you haven’t had a chance to meet them, put that on your to-do list. Both will speak to you, not just in words. You will feel the power of their integrity, their intention, their humility and the power of their will to get things done for all of us. You will be amazed. They will look you in the eye and listen to you!

And since I’m true blue Democrat — in a world where the Republicans have sold their souls to ride the coattails of a narcissistic crook, who I’m pretty sure will be charged with crimes upon leaving the White House — you can guess the rest of my choices.

In a world of madness, in which the Christian right-wingers have decided our Supreme Court should represent their point of view, in opposition to the vast majority of Americans, I will do the only sane thing I can. With every fiber of my being, I will fight. I will fight with my vote. I will fight with my voice. I will fight with my pen (computer). I will persevere until everyone has equal rights. I will crusade for equality between the sexes. I will fight for a woman’s right to choose. I will fight for your right to marry the person you love. I will fight for affordable health care. I will fight for equal education and opportunity. I will fight for cleaner energy and the protection of our beautiful world.

Please join me in our fight to reclaim our democracy, to end gerrymandering and voter suppression, so every voice is heard.

Here are some fighters who will help us. If this week’s Supreme Court vote left you angry, in despair, vote Sen. Cory Gardner out and vote in John Hickenlooper for U.S. Senate. Vote for Joe Biden, a Catholic who believes in a woman’s right to chose, a Catholic who supports birth control and affordable health care. Vote for someone who will fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

I really like Republican Sen. Bob Rankin. I’ve met him several times. My vote is for Karl Hanlon. He’s a good guy. Wait for it. He’s a Democrat. He believes global climate change is real. He’s fighting to protect this world, our environment, our garden, our ski season. You’ll notice Rankin’s site doesn’t mention climate change. What? Turn on the news. The world is on fire! Hanlon is a supporter of first responders. He is a rancher and a water and municipal attorney from Carbondale.

I am sad to see District Attorney Bruce Brown term-limited and leaving office. He’s been accessible and a fighter for all of us. He tells me he’s leaving us in good hands with his personal pick to succeed him: Heidi McCollum. McCollum says she will fight for our diverse mountain communities. She says she believes in holding people accountable. On her website, she states, “Cases should be assessed individually (to) determine how justice is best served.” Adult diversion (alternative sentencing) saves us money and helps keep people out of the system.

Callie Rennison is running for C.U. Regent. She’s talking about making college more affordable and more accessible for all our citizens.

Vote “no” on Proposition 116. There is no free lunch. In utopia, maybe, you can reduce your taxes and get all the same services, but not in Colorado. Looks like you get more, but it’s like your boss cutting your pay. If you cut taxes, you cut your services. According to Wallet Hub, Colorado has the ninth lowest effective tax rate in the country. Want more potholes?

Vote “no” on Proposition 117. For the record, no one wants TABOR mucking up more stuff.

Vote “no” on Amendment 76. Stupid. Redundant. Unnecessary.

Susan Knopf’s column “For The Record” publishes Fridays in the Summit Daily News. Knopf has worn many hats in her career, including working as an award-winning journalist and certified ski instructor. She moved to Silverthorne in 2013 after vacationing in Summit County since the 1970s. Contact her at sdnknopf@gmail.com.