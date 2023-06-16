Opinion | Susan Knopf: Jose

Jose has lived in Summit County just two months. He’s been in the U.S. for three years. Oddly, his American odyssey began in Minnesota, a long way from Nicaragua and Colorado.

Jose is not someone you would typically think of when you imagine an immigrant.

Jose says he was a lawyer in Nicaragua, a retired police officer and a successful entrepreneur with a coffee business. In his absence, he says his wife continues to run their business, which makes a roast coffee prized in Nicaragua, it was recognized on a Managua television program.

He made a big political misstep that changed his life. He stood up to the Communist, Russian-backed Daniel Ortega government . He marched with other businessmen to protest government policies and became a wanted man.

According to Jose and National Public Radio , 222 Nicaraguans were put on plane bound for Washington, D.C., just a few months ago. They were stripped of their statehood. They are now stateless people. Their crimes? Advocating for rights in their country.

One of those banished and left stateless was renowned and beloved poet Gioconda Belli. According to National Public Radio, as a way to make a statement, she referred her countrymen to her poem entitled “Nicaragua.”

A translated stanza tugs at your heart strings, “I love you, country of my dreams and my sorrows. And I’ll take you with me to wash away your stains in secret. I’ll whisper with hope, and promise you cures and spells that will save you.”

Jose likely would have qualified for asylum, but when you are on the run, you don’t have months or years to wait on asylum papers. Like a lot of other immigrants, he lives and works in the shadow economy.

As I told you in the last column, Jose’s journey cost about $24,000. About $15,000 was a loan from the coyote, the human smuggler. He says that’s paid off now. In a turnabout from most immigration tales, Jose says the profits from his business in Nicaragua helped pay off his debt. Most immigrants try to send money home.

Jose and I chatted in Spanish: first at the Dillon Marina Park, and then over a shared barbecue rib dinner at Arapahoe Café. If I had known what he did for a living here, I might have selected something different. One of his many jobs was working in a pork meat packing plant in Wisconsin. He also worked on a cattle ranch, and worked in a factory making windows.

These days he’s working in a restaurant and lives alone. He came here because his sister and brother-in-law live here. He misses his family.

When he talks, you hear how he pines for his beloved country. He cannot shake the idea that he will return, and he and others will work to change their country. Looking from the outside in, that doesn’t seem likely, at least anytime soon.

I implored him to get real and conceive where he might make a life with his wife and kids aged 15 and 12.

Nicaraguans are like us. They love their country and do not want to leave, not physically. Not emotionally.

We cannot fix other countries. I think our history demonstrates that. But we can be supportive to those who are displaced by politics , climate change or violent criminals in transnational criminal organizations .

We can work cooperatively with other countries to speedily process people verifying their status with Interpol, utilizing the latest data analytics, and expedite temporary working papers, so people can work, and not be a burden on others.

The shelters I saw in Juarez and El Paso were bleak places, where volunteers worked hard to make a difference. My group saw people sleeping on a gym floor of a Catholic church facility. I was asked for money for a bus ticket to Florida. I was frozen in indecision.

Florida’s government is not exactly welcoming undocumented people. This woman said her cousin said he’d take her in, but wouldn’t send the money for the bus. I was concerned if I gave her the money she’d be even more unsupported than she was in the shelter.

We have a duty of care. Scripture commands us to welcome the stranger. Prior columns cited scholarly work that demonstrates immigrants build our economy.

Let’s do the right thing. Let’s demand immigration reform.

