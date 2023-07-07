Opinion | Susan Knopf: The fight for liberty

As Independence Day celebrations fade from the rear view mirror, it’s a good time to consider our liberty. The Fourth of July commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence, not how hard we fought to win our liberty.

For the record, we are in a big fight right now with our Supreme Court to reestablish freedoms that were previously upheld by this court.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser spoke with me this week, fresh from his fight with 303 Creative . He’s fighting mad.

“This is the second year in a row the Supreme Court ruling is out of step with the public view, and has taken away rights,” he said.

Weiser cited Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which eliminated a Constitutional right to an abortion, established in Roe v. Wade in 1973 . Millions of women lost their right to control their bodies, plan their families and terminate nonviable life-threatening pregnancies.

We’re lucky we live in Colorado, one of the few states in the country where a person enjoys freedom of choice to get an abortion. Pregnant people from Texas and Oklahoma flock here. Citizens must leave their states to enjoy liberties protected here.

According to a Planned Parenthood map , the country is now an incomprehensible checkerboard of widely varying laws restricting pregnancy termination rights. The map shows Montana as a state where abortion is accessible. The Montana governor signed several bills restricting abortion just a couple months ago. It’s confusing; it denies liberty.

According to Lawrence Pacheco, Weiser’s communications director, Colorado filed an amicus brief in the race-based affirmative action cases that were struck down by the Supreme Court. The rulings are considered another blow to liberty, particularly for minority students, some who are the first in their families to aspire to attend university.

According to NPR , chancellors at the University of California also filed an amicus brief stating they were unable to meet minority admission goals since California voted down race-based affirmative action in 1996. California studies demonstrate significant drops in Black enrollment. One study revealed, “first causal evidence that banning affirmative action exacerbates socioeconomic inequities.”

Students for Fair Admission challenged race-based affirmative action admission practices at both the University of North Carolina and Harvard University. The same plaintiff? Two cases? For the record, this plaintiff, was behind a similar case in which the Supreme Court upheld race-based affirmative action in 2016 . Students for Fair Admission is Ed Blum’s pet project to eliminate affirmative action.

The North Carolina and Harvard cases have much in common with Colorado’s 303 Creative case . In all three there are no real injured parties. There is no student who was denied admission due to affirmative action policies. There is no gay couple denied wedding website services in 303 Creative.

Attorney General Weiser told me the Supreme Court can elect to hear a case when there is no injured party, when the court has a reasonable expectation of a credible threat, they can choose to rule on a pre-enforcement question.

“Aggressive” — that’s what Weiser called the current ruling majority of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has a very limited docket. According to the Pew Charitable Trusts it only hears about 1% of the cases that request rulings. The court is cherry picking pet topics. They are picking cases to advance their own far-right interests, rather than addressing the real issues facing our country.

Making matters worse they are failing to give good clear direction. Recent nebulous rulings are widely considered to be driving future cases before the Supreme Court.

Regarding the independent state legislature theory ruling in Moore v. Harper, legal scholar Richard Pildes wrote in his opinion for The New York Times that “voters are still going to have to deal with the legal uncertainty the court has left hanging over the 2024 elections.”

Weiser said much the same about the myriad of legal questions the Supreme Court has created assigning free speech considerations to a free marketplace where goods and services are sold to individuals irrespective of race, religion, heritage, sex or sexual orientation. It’s crazy! These are conservative judges, appointed by conservatives who are for limited government. Crazy like a fox. These conservatives are for dysfunctional government, which will propel the public to defund it. If you clog the courts, you make the system less responsive to the people’s need for justice.

Susan Knopf’s column “For the Record” publishes biweekly on Fridays in the Summit Daily News. Knopf lives in Silverthorne. She is a certified ski instructor and an award-winning journalist. Contact her at sdnknopf@gmail.com.