Opinion | Susan Knopf: The train to crazy town

Comedian Bill Maher has been saying Donald Trump will not leave the White House. It seemed ridiculous. Last Friday, Trump called Michigan Republicans to the White House to discuss how to change the outcome of the Michigan vote, which Joe Biden won by more than 154,000 votes. On Monday, Michigan certified the 2020 election results; one Republican dissented.

Maher doesn’t seem ridiculous now. This is a good time for Republicans across this country to think about the values they cherish and want to see promoted by their party. My guess: Undermining the will of the people isn’t one of them.

For the record, Trump lost his attempt to throw out 7 million votes in Pennsylvania. U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann described the case as “Frankenstein’s monster.” He said the case advanced “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.” Brann said he “has no authority to take away the right to vote of even a single person, let alone millions of citizens.”

According to U.S. News and World Report, Brann, a Republican, was nominated by former President Barack Obama. According to his biography, he’s a member of the conservative Federalist Society.

It’s interesting to me Democrats put conservatives on the court, looking to achieve balance. Trump has nominated only Republicans he believed would be loyal to his interests. How’s that working? Could it be jurists sworn to uphold the law will do just that?

It’s a shame 75% of Republicans believe the election was fraudulent, despite the fact Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania each have significant Republican leadership who literally swore the results are accurate.

President Trump, speaking by phone to Pennsylvania Republican state senators, said, “This election has to be turned around. … It was a fraudulent election. … We won by a lot.”

Trump lost the popular vote by more than 6 million votes. The electoral college is expected to elect Biden 306 to 232. That’s if Trump doesn’t manage to convince legislators to overturn the popular vote. The Republican Party lost its soul to Trumpism.

New York Post conservative columnist John Podhoretz told NBC’s “Meet the Press,” “This is where you get off the train: When you are asked to take the train to crazy town and then move to crazy town and then send nuclear missiles to strike normal towns.”

When I think of the GOP, I think of William F. Buckley, George Will and Paul Harvey. I think of people I respected, whose opinions I valued, even when I disagreed. They have been replaced, by Rush Limbaugh, Newt Gingrich, Doug Jones and Tucker Carlson. These new spokesmen are vastly different than their predecessors.

Buckley, Will and Harvey spoke the truth. Their interpretations of the facts may be different than mine. Their recommendations for action may be different than mine. But you could take it to the bank, what they asserted was 100% true.

Fox News did a great job covering the election. Unfortunately, their website is littered with inflammatory spin. If you watch any of their commentators, you are skiing out of bounds; you are in danger of being infected by their false narrative virus.

That’s not the case when you watch CNN. Yes, they spin it center left. Interview subjects speak factually. When you watch Fox interviews on “Special Report” — not called a newscast — you hear incendiary conjecture of a left wing coup d’état. Get a grip people.

Texas Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw was on Fox last week warning of the coming coup by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib. I’m a news junkie. I couldn’t stop laughing; the clip didn’t even make the news on CBS, CNN or NBC. I watched them all. Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez aren’t taken as seriously by Democrats as they are by Republicans.

Yes, they are talking about a Green New Deal. According to Pew Research, two-thirds of Americans recognize climate change and want government to address it. It’s time for Americans do what we’ve always done: embrace change, move forward.

It’s time for Republicans to do what they used to do, lead! This nation has issues that require bipartisan deliberation. We are not going to solve these issues mud slinging and lying. It’s time to roll up sleeves and get to work.

Susan Knopf’s column “For The Record” publishes Fridays in the Summit Daily News. Knopf has worn many hats in her career, including working as an award-winning journalist and certified ski instructor. She moved to Silverthorne in 2013 after vacationing in Summit County since the 1970s. Contact her at sdnknopf@gmail.com.