Opinion | Susan Knopf: Your vote counts

Your vote has never mattered more. Our nation is at risk. Democracy is on the ballot.

People running for state and national office across the country, and right here in Colorado, are committed to overturning the popular vote and guaranteeing a win for the Republican ticket .

Republicans are looking to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

We have candidates running in Colorado who are committed to making abortion illegal. If you believe people should be able to love who they want, manage their own health care choices and responsibly protect our environment, then you must vote Democrat up and down the ticket.

We are beyond personality contests. We must elect those who commit to protecting our democracy, promote voter access, and safeguard our Constitutional rights and values.

You can find Colorado Dem picks at App.ColoradoDems.CivicEngine.com . Let me tell you why this is the best list of candidates.

For the record, Congressional Republicans introduced a bill to prohibit the use of federal funds “to develop, implement, facilitate, or fund any sexually-oriented program, event, or literature for children under the age of 10, and for other purposes.” It’s the national version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay ” bill. This goes against the advice of teachers.

A vote for Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse insures freedom of speech and freedom to love who you want and to identify as you choose. A vote for Bennet and Neguse protects your Social Security. Thank Bennet and Neguse for the much needed infrastructure bill and the establishment of Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument by sending them back to Washington.

Locally our rights are under attack as never before. That’s why I strongly recommend you cast your vote for state Rep. Julie McCluskie and Dylan Roberts for State Senate . They have fought hard for our best interests. They worked to pass the biggest affordable housing package ever in Colorado. These structural changes will take a little while to show up in our lives.

McCluskie and Roberts have worked to protect us from forest fires, and to protect our water. Public kindergarten is saving Colorado families money — thank these two. They increased funding for law enforcement and officers’ mental health. Protect women’s health care rights by electing McCluskie and Roberts. If you care about the rights of people in our LGBTQ community, vote for McCluskie and Roberts. Importantly, McCluskie and Roberts work across the aisle.

There is no contest in the Governor’s race. Gov. Jared Polis worked to bring Colorado families free kindergarten. He got us our refund checks at a critical time, cut business taxes and our income taxes. He is one of the few people who understands how to balance environmental protection and business interests. He has worked to protect the rights of women.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold has emerged as the frontline warrior in the battle to prove our elections are fair. Griswold told Trump no, when he asked for our voter registration records. She protected our privacy. She worked to restore voter confidence in two counties where rogue clerks of court copied voting records. She alone stands between us and those who claim voter fraud, but who are the ones committing voter fraud. Vote Griswold to protect our elections.

Dave Young is your best bet for state treasurer. Young invests our tax dollars. Despite a turbulent COVID economy, he says he beat investment benchmarks and made sure Colorado has a strong credit rating.

Attorney General Phil Weiser has been a great advocate for Coloradans. When the former president tried to mess with EPA regulations protecting Colorado headwaters, Weiser fought back.

Vote for Kathy Plomer for State Board of Education member -at-Large. She states on her website, “We can and must do better to ensure that all of our students, regardless of their income, race, ethnicity, or zip code, are ready for their future.”

By the way, this is an education slate. Bennet, Polis and Young have all worked in Colorado public education.

Locally, let’s reelect the people who have advocated for us and served us well: Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons , county commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence, and county surveyor Richard Ferris .

Several people have worked hard, are now stepping up to serve us in new leadership roles. Elect Stacey Nell for county clerk and recorder , Kathleen Neel for treasurer, Lisa Eurich for county assessor , and Amber Flenniken for county coroner . Each of these women bring excellent credentials to the job. They are respected in their fields.

Go to the online edition for exclusive information on why Republicans won’t fix inflation or crime.

Republicans won’t do anything to fix inflation or crime

Polls show people are leaning Republican, thinking a Republican vote will help curb inflation and crime.

Tell me one thing a Republican claimed they could could do to stop inflation, or to curb crime. Nothing. They literally have no plan but to make abortion illegal and reduce taxes on the richest people.

Every single economic contraction we’ve experienced had a Republican at the helm. Obama came in to rescue the widest, deepest depression in U.S. history. Google it if you don’t believe me. You know what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel said? He was determined to make Obama a one-term president, and dubbed the Republicans the party of “No.” He said that while we had expensive war abroad. Does he care about Americans or gaining power?

We have a capitalistic economy. Private individuals control the economy, not the government. Sure the government has influence, but the biggest drivers are supply and demand .

Right now, because we have the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years , we have high demand. We have low supply because we are coming out of one of the deadliest plagues in history. That hurt manufacturing and shipping.

Inflation is global. This is not something Biden or the Democrats caused, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

We don’t have a central, government-controlled economy that would allow Republicans to push a magic button and poof, inflation disappears.

There are some things government can do to affect the tides of the economy. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates and tightened money supply . That makes buying a house or a large financed purchase more expensive. That cools off the economy.

Common economic wisdom says paying down the deficit helps. Biden says his administration reduced the deficit by $1.4 trillion . That said, economic scholars find no factual connection between deficits and inflation rates.

You know what make crime worse? Guns. Who supports more guns? Right wingers. Believe me the founding fathers never imagined an automatic weapon that could discharge hundreds of rounds per minute.

We have more gun deaths in this country than any other country in the industrialized world . Why? Because it’s absurdly easy for anybody to get a gun.

We also have the highest rate of incarceration in the world . Incarceration is expensive. That’s your tax dollars. It makes sense to look at what other countries are doing and see what we can learn. We have a higher rate of incarceration than China, where they lock up political prisoners!

Republicans also block any sensible immigration reforms , even though their donors urge moving forward on them. Cheap labor means cheap goods. My grandfather was putting on roofs in San Antonio, Texas, before he learned enough English to get himself a job in sales.

You can see the border crisis we have now. It wasn’t caused by Biden. It was caused by his predecessor, according to former commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Alan Bersin, Nate Bruggeman who was a senior policy advisor at Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection, and the former director for enforcement and border security at the National Security Council Ben Rohrbaugh. Funny how Republicans consistently make issues worse and always find a way to blame Democrats.

Foreigners are not the problem. How many of us come from foreign born parents, grandparents, great-grandparents? We must have a sensible immigration policy. We can do this. But we need bi-partisan cooperation.

Republicans complain Democrats won’t work across the aisle.

Who said no to infrastructure — which means jobs? Republicans!

Who said no to reducing the cost of insulin? Republicans!

The Child Tax Credit reduced U.S. child poverty 50%. Republicans refused to renew it!

You know what drives up the cost of everything? Climate disasters. You know who won’t work to reduce global climate change? Republicans!

I’m not saying every Democratic idea is the best solution. I think we find the best solutions working together. But Republicans have demonstrated over and over again their belief in trickle-down economics. That means they think working people should be satisfied with the trickle they get from the rich.

Democrats believe every working person is entitled to dignity, an opportunity to find a good job that pays the bills. People should be able to get affordable healthcare, and affordable housing.

We don’t have an economic problem. We have a greed problem . The richest people, most successful companies, and investors are no longer satisfied with a modest rate of return. After you ship manufacturing overseas to chase cheap labor, and squeeze your supply chain to buy the cheapest parts possible, what’s left? Squeeze the last remaining workers you have in the U.S.

Wages have not kept pace with profits . And if you elect Republicans they will repeal the Biden tax bill that makes the richest companies pay their fair share. You know why corporations want you to elect Republicans? They paid no taxes under the previous president.

Republicans say they will try to make the former president’s tax cuts permanent . You know this is the tax cut plan that caused markets to turn on Britain’s prime minister and caused her ouster. It’s not good fiscal policy. It’s irresponsible; and it increases the deficit.

Vote for yourself:

Your right to vote

An economy that values all citizens

A woman’s right to control her own health.

Vote Democrat.

Susan Knopf’s column “For the Record” publishes biweekly on Fridays in the Summit Daily News. Knopf lives in Silverthorne. She is a certified ski instructor and an award-winning journalist. Contact her at sdnknopf@gmail.com.