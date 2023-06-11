Opinion | Tony Byrd: The brilliance of our students

Our students are brilliant, and I see it every single day. While test scores do matter — and many do quite well on them — those metrics do not come close to measuring their exceptional talents. In fact, reducing them to those numbers can be very precarious. Several students reminded me of that this year when they told leaders they want to be seen as more than a grade or a number.

During the Snowy Peaks graduation, student after student shared the power of the school’s community as their ticket to this important day. They spoke of the care, the love, the belonging they felt as they generated the will and energy to push through and thrive in school. I was so impressed with them and know they will do well in this world with this mindset.

During the Summit High School commemoration and graduation, we heard stories of students headed to the Air Force Academy, Dartmouth, schools all over Colorado, colleges and universities around the country, and several who will take either gap years or continue their studies overseas. We also heard of many who will head straight to technical school or the workforce in order to support our local and state community. The world is lucky to have them.

I attended countless events this year that showcased our students’ thoughtful project-based consideration of issues such as climate change and human rights. I also listened to them speak with great openness and care about those who are more marginalized in our system. Each time, I left believing the future of our country is in good hands.

To expand on their brilliance, we need to shine light on what they do well. As Dan Heath shares in, “Switch: How to Change Things When Change is Hard,” Human beings are hardwired to analyze problems — but not success. However, analyzing success is the only sure way to create more of it, he pointed out. He called this philosophy “finding the bright spots.”

We will do this as a system. Our students deserve it.