Opinion | Tony Jones: A small nibble at the big housing cookie

I read in the Summit Daily News that Summit County is considering subsidies to homeowners for building accessory dwelling units. I think it makes sense and is an example of using all the tools in the toolbox to address the housing crisis. I’m not sure why such structures were banned to begin with, but the cynical voice in my head couldn’t help but wonder what’ll be pulled out of the grab bag of ideas for dealing with the housing crisis next — treehouses and trash cans? Move over Oscar you old grouch, we’ve got a family of four moving in!

And while I do think accessory dwelling units are an idea worth exploring, individuals who might consider hosting long-term renters in accessory dwelling units on their property should go into it with eyes wide open. Most long-term renters are fine people — hardworking, quiet, and respectful of their landlord’s property — but not all. Though I’m no expert on this, my experience with long-term renting being somewhat limited, I have personally seen it from both sides of the equation.

Fresh out of high school, I rented a garage apartment from a biker with a pit bull that could jump 3 feet straight up in the air from a standing position (a great party trick). I think when it comes down to it, my roommate and I were better renters than many others in Daytona Beach. Sure, there was the surfboards and wetsuits drying outside eyesore, rock music constantly drifting out our windows, the occasional “get together” with our surfer buddies and the frequent drift of pungent smoke from the windows, but we paid on time and didn’t trash the apartment. However, now that I’m decades older, I’d probably have a hard time tolerating a younger me living in my backyard, and some of the workforce that we’re targeting with this accessory dwelling unit idea probably aren’t that different, if at all, from younger me. So, to those kindly folks out there who would consider being an accessory dwelling unit landlord, good luck and God bless you for it.

Being a long-term landlord isn’t for the faint of heart, because after the honeymoon period with new renters wears off, things can get difficult. Problems can include late rent payments, property damage and getting the occupants out of the house when the lease expires. This latter issue can become really problematic and expensive, leading to the involvement of law enforcement and the courts when renters become squatters . I can’t imagine the stress of having those problems virtually in my own backyard.

While you have to break out all the tools when you’re trying to fix something, it seems to me these novel ideas only entail nibbling around the edges of the housing crisis and probably will make minimal headway against it. I think purchasing of vacant properties and converting them to workforce housing or embarking on longer-term build solutions as the county and municipalities have been doing will make a bigger dent in this housing problem we’re facing, and sooner.

Apparently there are tools that we won’t be considering anytime soon, in particular, those suggested in SB23-213. Some mountain communities, concerned with losing local control over this issue, pushed back against the Polis administration’s desire to address housing shortages by increasing housing density. I get it, the concern with a “one size fits all” deal and the loss of control is certainly valid. But I also think it’s vital for stakeholders to engage, compromise as needed and embrace change on the best terms possible, at the individual, municipal, county and state levels. It seems Summit County officials understand that too. I hope they will continue to contribute to solutions that address housing issues at the macro level, including considering changes to housing density rules. It’s options like that that will provide greater opportunities for holistically addressing our housing concerns sooner.

I won’t pretend to understand all the intricacies that our local governments must deal with in addressing housing issues, but I’m glad that we’re looking at all the possibilities, be it housing a lift operator in a backyard accessory dwelling unit or making statewide zoning changes. Because when you’re only nibbling along the edges of the cookie, it takes a lot longer to quench your hunger.

