Opinion | Tony Jones: A great place for mental health

There’s a lot of things to be stressed about nowadays, especially for a news/politics junkie like me. In Summit County and across Colorado, issues with housing continue to be problematic with a lot of finger-pointing and resistance to proposed solutions going on and no end in sight to the problem. Gun violence continues to proliferate, and it seems there’s no mass gathering, be it a graduation ceremony or a Nuggets championship celebration, that’s safe from “bad guys” with guns.

On a national level, the tragedy of a former president being arraigned like a common criminal due to his seemingly mindless disregard for law and established norms is threatening to expand the divide that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection. There’s also war in Europe that could result in nuclear Armageddon, and a changing climate that results in massive wildfires, or flooding, or drought, depending on what time of the year it is.

So, if today’s headlines are stressing you out, it might be helpful to take a break from it on occasion. Fortunately, in Summit County the possibilities for doing so are just out your front door or only a short drive away. And guys, given that June is Men’s Health Awareness Month , whether it’s options for outdoor recreation, art appreciation or socialization, our area has just what the doctor ordered.

Even though summer has just begun, I’ve got to give a shout out to the 2022-23 ski season, whose epic snow totals provided ample opportunity for one of my favorite de-stressors: snowboarding. And while the cost of a pass and the crowds one must endure getting there and on the slopes limits some of its stress management effectiveness, there’s never been a day when I came away from a session without feeling exhilarated or thinking it hadn’t been fun.

In general, exercise is a great way to reduce stress and comes up all the time in recommendations for improving one’s health . Combine exercise with the physical and psychological benefit of outdoor recreation and you’ve got a great combination for unwinding and improving your well-being. Many of us are blessed to have hiking, biking and fishing opportunities all literally right outside our front door, and we should take advantage of them every chance we get.

For me, fishing is a good, if ironic, example of the relaxation value of outdoor recreation. When it comes to fishing, let’s just say that trout in Summit County have nothing to fear from me. I’ve talked with other fisherpersons and followed their recommendations, read fishing blogs and watched YouTube videos but catching anything worth mentioning is still pretty rare. Nevertheless, the old adage (modified here) that the “worst day fishing is better than the best day spent listening to talking heads expound on politics” certainly rings true. Of course, one should leave the mobile device in the car while fishing to keep the lure of the newsfeed away while you’re waiting for that epic catch.

There are also ample opportunities for Summit County residents to get in touch with their artistic sides. Whether it’s enjoying the many art shows and exhibitions that take place around the county or listening to live music, much of it free, the opportunities for exercising the right side of your brain are endless. Along with these shows comes the opportunity to commune with our friends and neighbors, another proven de-stressor .

I recently had the opportunity to enjoy live music at the Dillon Amphitheater, the Breckenridge Town Party and Silverthorne’s May First Friday. Marc Cohn and Shawn Taylor delivered a fantastic acoustic performance, for free, on Monday at the Amp with snow-covered peaks and sailboats on the reservoir as a backdrop. Los Mocochetes’ unique mix of Latin music and R&B at the Town Party was both entertaining and culturally illuminating, and The Chris Bauer Trio absolutely shredded the blues at First Friday. There’s nothing like live music well played to make the politics of Summit County, Colorado or Washington, D.C., seem a distant and unimportant distraction. So, from me, thanks to those bands and municipalities for the respite!

In this county, we often worry about the many real challenges that we are facing, and the discord that comes with the differing opinions about how to address them. But we should never lose sight of the opportunities for decompressing that abound around us. Guys and gals, now that summer’s here, do yourselves a favor and take the time to drop out of the newsfeed and social media feeding frenzy and tune in to the environment and communities in Summit County.

