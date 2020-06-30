Opinion | Town of Silverthorne: Creating an environment that is equitable for all

Silverthorne Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist

Courtesy photo

The town of Silverthorne stands firm in the national and local call for justice, inclusion and equity for all, regardless of race or color. We stand in solidarity with those who are fighting racial injustice, systemic racism and implicit bias. We are committed to creating and maintaining a welcoming and accessible community for people of every race, color, culture and conviction — a community where everyone has the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

We realize systemic and social change requires that we first reflect and examine our own organization’s practices, some of which may have been driven by implicit biases. During the past few weeks of the nation’s conversation on this topic, we have been listening and learning, and we understand these issues are not new to our community, state or nation. We acknowledge and embrace the critical role that local government has in this conversation. We must be a leader in the conversation, as we provide public services for the well-being of the community — goods which by their very nature should be available and welcoming for all to access. We ask for your support as we work to identify and address any barriers we may have established that limit the inclusion of any member of our community.

The town of Silverthorne is about possibility and potential. This time presents us with the opportunity to transform possibilities into realities and create a more diverse, accessible environment. We are dedicated to building a genuinely inclusive community that strives to provide all members a foundation to realize their potential; to be a welcoming, safe place of integrity for all residents and visitors; and to evaluate and change any systems or policies that have inadvertently excluded some members, particularly people of color. We are working to identify and eliminate barriers that limit full access to our services, and we commit to actively engaging our employees, volunteer boards, community organizations and individual community members in this effort so that our actions are based on a true understanding of what changes are needed in our organization and community.

We believe there is hope in the struggle — the struggle that is pushing us to build an even stronger community, develop meaningful connections and create an environment that is equitable for all.