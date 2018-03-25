 Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for March 26, 2018 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for March 26, 2018

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

Cats

PEACHES, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, spayed female

STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

DIXIE, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female

SWEETPEA, 13 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

CHARLOTTE, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

BEANS, 8 years, Domestic Longhair, gray, neutered male

BABS BUNNY, no age, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female

RED VELVET, 11 months, Domestic Shorthair, tortie, spayed female

SOPHIE, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, spayed female

JEEP, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, cream and white, neutered male

DAISY, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female

PIP, 7 years, Domestic Longhair, calico, spayed female

LUNA, 1 year, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

ROWDY, 5 years, Domestic Shorthair, slvr torbi, spayed female

Dogs

LHOTSE, 4 years, Alaskan Malamute mix, red and white, neutered male

BELLA, 2 months, German Shepherd Dog and Pit Bull Terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female

DANCER, 6 years, Border Collie mix, black and white, spayed female

FLOKI, 1 year 4 months, Pit Bull Terrier and Great Dane mix, brindle, neutered male

MUDDY WATERS, 2 years, Labrador Retriever mix, brindle, neutered male

LUCY, 2 years, Beagle and German Shepherd Dog mix, tan and black, spayed female

RITA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female

BAXTER, 3 years, Plott Hound and Labrador Retriever mix, brindle, neutered male

LOU ANNE, 2 years, English Coonhound (Redtick Coonhound) mix, white and tan, spayed female

LUNA, 2 months, German Shepherd Dog and Pit Bull Terrier mix, chocolate, spayed female

CHUNKY, 2 months, German Shepherd Dog and Pit Bull Terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female

LILLY, 2 months, German Shepherd Dog and Pit Bull Terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female