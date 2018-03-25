Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for March 26, 2018
March 25, 2018
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
Cats
PEACHES, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, spayed female
STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
DIXIE, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female
Recommended Stories For You
SWEETPEA, 13 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
CHARLOTTE, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
BEANS, 8 years, Domestic Longhair, gray, neutered male
BABS BUNNY, no age, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female
RED VELVET, 11 months, Domestic Shorthair, tortie, spayed female
SOPHIE, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
JEEP, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, cream and white, neutered male
DAISY, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
PIP, 7 years, Domestic Longhair, calico, spayed female
LUNA, 1 year, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
ROWDY, 5 years, Domestic Shorthair, slvr torbi, spayed female
Dogs
LHOTSE, 4 years, Alaskan Malamute mix, red and white, neutered male
BELLA, 2 months, German Shepherd Dog and Pit Bull Terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
DANCER, 6 years, Border Collie mix, black and white, spayed female
FLOKI, 1 year 4 months, Pit Bull Terrier and Great Dane mix, brindle, neutered male
MUDDY WATERS, 2 years, Labrador Retriever mix, brindle, neutered male
LUCY, 2 years, Beagle and German Shepherd Dog mix, tan and black, spayed female
RITA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female
BAXTER, 3 years, Plott Hound and Labrador Retriever mix, brindle, neutered male
LOU ANNE, 2 years, English Coonhound (Redtick Coonhound) mix, white and tan, spayed female
LUNA, 2 months, German Shepherd Dog and Pit Bull Terrier mix, chocolate, spayed female
CHUNKY, 2 months, German Shepherd Dog and Pit Bull Terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
LILLY, 2 months, German Shepherd Dog and Pit Bull Terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
Trending In: Opinion
- Newkirk: For Breckenridge’s parking problem, think outside the concrete box — think gondola! (column)
- Summit Daily letters: Full-throated support for workforce housing and Frisco’s 2B ballot item
- Biff America: The immodest, deadly power of the naked bunny hop (column)
- Summit Daily letters: The pitfalls of an Olympic pipedream in Colorado
- Mountain Wheels: Overly orange, winter-ready Challenger GT is an odd mix (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Family of deceased inmate sues Summit County Sheriff’s Office, citing ‘shameful history’ of ignoring medical needs
- Treacherous mountain travel causes crashes, massive traffic as snow and spring-breakers hit roadways
- Road closures and restrictions near Summit County Friday, March 23
- Obituary: Jennifer Ann Voxakis