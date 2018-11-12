 Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week Nov. 13 | SummitDaily.com

Meet Brooke. She is a cool and confident girl, does fine sharing her space with friendly cats, kids, and dogs. She is social and likes to check in, but won’t necessarily follow you everywhere you go. She’s independent but she’d love to find a family to call all her own.

CATS

MISSY, 7 years, domestic medium-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

CALLIE, 12 years, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female

GINGER, 9 years, domestic short-hair, orange, spayed female

BELLA, 8 months, domestic short-hair, dilute calico and tortoiseshell, spayed female

POOH, 3 months, domestic short-hair, buff, neutered male

PIGLET, 3 months, domestic short-hair, orange tabby, neutered male

TONKA, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male

FARRAH, 2 years, domestic short-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

AUTUMN, 2 years, domestic short-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

BRODY, 6 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, neutered male

BUGSBY, 6 years, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female

NALA, 9 years, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female

SNOW, 10 years, domestic short-hair, white, neutered male

MIA, 3 years, domestic short-hair, orange and white tabby, spayed female

DIXIE, 7 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

MARGE, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female

MEME, 3 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

MEREDITH, 2 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

LIESEL, 6 months, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female

FRISCO, 2 years, British short-hair and Siamese mix, flame point and white, neutered male

LARRY, 3 years, domestic long-hair, orange and white, neutered male

MAMA BROOKE, 4 years, domestic medium-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

NADRA, 4 years, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female

SIMON, 1 year 7 months, domestic medium-hair, gray and white, neutered male

PEPPER, 3 years, domestic long-hair, black, neutered male

PENELOPE, 2 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female

Dogs

IZZIE, 3 years, Boston terrier and boxer mix, brindle and tricolor, spayed female

DEAN, 6 years, Catahoula leopard hound and bastiff mix, blue and white merle, neutered male

ROADIE, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, brown and white, neutered male

TOBIAS, 2 years, pit bull terrier and pug mix, tan and white, neutered male

COCO, 1 year 2 months, Labrador retriever mix, brown and tan, spayed female

YALANI, 1 year 2 months, boxer mix, black and white, spayed female

RICO, 6 years, miniature pinscher, black and tan, neutered male

JOEY, 3 years, border collie mix, white and black, neutered male

ROXIE, 7 months, great Pyrenees mix, white and gray, spayed female

LEONARDO, 7 weeks, Chihuahua — smooth coated and dachshund mix, white and tan, neutered male

ISABELLA, 7 weeks, Chihuahua — smooth coated and dachshund mix, brown and black, spayed female