Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week Nov. 13
November 12, 2018
CATS
MISSY, 7 years, domestic medium-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
CALLIE, 12 years, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female
GINGER, 9 years, domestic short-hair, orange, spayed female
BELLA, 8 months, domestic short-hair, dilute calico and tortoiseshell, spayed female
POOH, 3 months, domestic short-hair, buff, neutered male
PIGLET, 3 months, domestic short-hair, orange tabby, neutered male
TONKA, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male
FARRAH, 2 years, domestic short-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
AUTUMN, 2 years, domestic short-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
BRODY, 6 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, neutered male
BUGSBY, 6 years, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female
NALA, 9 years, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female
SNOW, 10 years, domestic short-hair, white, neutered male
MIA, 3 years, domestic short-hair, orange and white tabby, spayed female
DIXIE, 7 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
MARGE, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female
MEME, 3 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
MEREDITH, 2 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
LIESEL, 6 months, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female
FRISCO, 2 years, British short-hair and Siamese mix, flame point and white, neutered male
LARRY, 3 years, domestic long-hair, orange and white, neutered male
MAMA BROOKE, 4 years, domestic medium-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
NADRA, 4 years, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female
SIMON, 1 year 7 months, domestic medium-hair, gray and white, neutered male
PEPPER, 3 years, domestic long-hair, black, neutered male
PENELOPE, 2 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female
Dogs
IZZIE, 3 years, Boston terrier and boxer mix, brindle and tricolor, spayed female
DEAN, 6 years, Catahoula leopard hound and bastiff mix, blue and white merle, neutered male
ROADIE, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, brown and white, neutered male
TOBIAS, 2 years, pit bull terrier and pug mix, tan and white, neutered male
COCO, 1 year 2 months, Labrador retriever mix, brown and tan, spayed female
YALANI, 1 year 2 months, boxer mix, black and white, spayed female
RICO, 6 years, miniature pinscher, black and tan, neutered male
JOEY, 3 years, border collie mix, white and black, neutered male
ROXIE, 7 months, great Pyrenees mix, white and gray, spayed female
LEONARDO, 7 weeks, Chihuahua — smooth coated and dachshund mix, white and tan, neutered male
ISABELLA, 7 weeks, Chihuahua — smooth coated and dachshund mix, brown and black, spayed female
