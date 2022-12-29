Putting down the pen, for now

A copy of Summit Daily News’ June 20, 2018 edition is seen. It was the first Summit Daily News paper that Jefferson Geiger worked on. After four and a half years, Geiger is leaving the newspaper for a new adventure in California.

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

There’s something special about the number four. High school and college each, traditionally, last four years. The same can be said about certain political office terms. The Olympics happen every four years, as does the World Cup. In fact, one of my first memories after moving to Frisco full time for this job was watching matches of the World Cup at Ein Prosit, and this year’s tournament just recently ended.

Now, after four (and a half) years, it’s my time to conclude my work at the Summit Daily News. I don’t have a personalized roundup of what’s happening this weekend — that’s what my article on New Year’s Eve events is for — so I’ll instead leave you with this column and a pop culture recommendation.

I’ve seen quite a bit over these four years. I’ve worked under three editors, two owners, and seen a number of co-workers come and go. The paper has used multiple design style standards, and I’ve learned to file stories in various content management systems. My beat of arts and entertainment waxed and waned with the pandemic. In my tenure, I’ve also covered the happenings in Frisco and Dillon, nonprofit news and even a few school board sessions. I still can’t believe the coincidence of my first day involving editing a piece on chef Dante Tripi of Blue River Bistro, who I wrote about at my prior job as a reporter at the Valley Courier in Alamosa.

Change is one of the few constants in the journalism industry. That’s partly what makes it so much fun. Every day brings a new topic, a new source and a new story. It’s an opportunity to learn and then pass that knowledge on to readers. I’ve had the chance to chat with people whose work I’ve admired for decades, as well as become someone’s next fan only after researching and interviewing them.

In a few days I’ll be bound for Southern California to start a new, yet-to-be-determined journey. I still have family here, real and metaphorical, so this by no means is a permanent goodbye. I’m immensely grateful for my time in Summit County, and it will always have a place in my heart. Feel free to stay in touch. My handle is @geigerjd on pretty much all social media.

Here’s to the next chapter.

What I’m Watching ‘Glass Onion’ Rian Johnson, director of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” has another hit on his hands. This sequel to the whodunit “Knives Out” brings back Daniel Craig as master detective Benoit Blanc, joined by a bevy of stars including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Dave Bautista. It makes sense that the sequel would receive as much acclaim as the first. Johnson made his directorial debut with “Brick,” essentially a love letter to the mystery “The Maltese Falcon,” and showed off his mastery of plot twists with the science fiction film “Looper.” I love a good mystery that doesn’t hide clues from viewers and keep the pacing steady. Those done well, such as the classic “Clue,” also have value in repeated viewings even if one already knows the ending. Now on Netflix after a short theatrical release, the mystery is perfect family entertainment for the holidays.

Jefferson Geiger is the outgoing arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.