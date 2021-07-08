Relax with summer art shows to recover from the long weekend

Photographer Matt Timmermeyer is one of the featured artists at the Silverthorne Fine Art Festival. The show runs Friday, July 9, through Sunday, July 11.

Photo by Matt Timmermeyer

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Do you ever feel like you need a vacation from your vacation? Are you feeling more tired than rested after the holiday weekend? While the Fourth of July festivities were great, I personally could use some time to relax from the overstimulation.

If you’re in the same boat, the good news is that there are interesting events scheduled in the coming days that give you a reason to get out of the house but will also be easier on your stamina. Don’t get burned out by the summer just yet since there’s still plenty ahead.

First, if you missed last weekend’s festival in Breckenridge, head over to Silverthorne for the third annual Silverthorne Fine Arts Festival . Occurring for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 9, through Sunday, July 11, the juried fine art festival brings roughly 50 artists from around the country to the area.

It spans 13 categories such as painting, woodwork, ceramics, glass and more. Photographer Matt Timmermeyer from Loveland will be there to raise money for medical expenses for his 4-year-old son as well as Breckenridge Mountain Rotary.

The festival was at the North Pond Park its first year, but now it’s located in the overflow parking lot of the Silverthorne Recreation Center, 430 Rainbow Drive.

I recommend heading to Silverthorne on Friday or Sunday to make time for Saturday’s busier itinerary. In the morning is Frisco History Day . Previously called Founder’s Day, it happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Frisco Historic Park, 120 Main St. Enjoy a picnic, free tours, gold panning, lawn games and a pie baking content. Other activities include chalk art, an interactive artifact tent and arts and crafts to take home.

Founder’s Day has been one of my favorite events ever since I saw members of the Ute tribe dance shortly after moving to town, and I’m excited to see what the new version has in store.

On the subject of arts and crafts, Breckenridge’s Second Saturday event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Old Masonic Hall’s patio, 136 N. Main St. Only 10 people are allowed at a time, but all ages are welcome for the family-friendly art activities. Visit BreckCreate.org to register.

More fine art can be found at Keystone’s newest event. Called Goods in the Woods , the community marketplace features local artists and live music from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the Quaking Aspen Amphitheatre, 164 Ida Belle Drive.

Find work to purchase or admire in various mediums by Mel Michel, Amy Dlubac, Jess Goldberg, Zach Andrada, Ryane Halsne — who will also be painting live art during the Mountain Town Music Series — Mallory Gemlo and others. Providing the tunes is Mountain Dru’s Bluegrass Experience.

Organizers recommend bringing a blanket to sit in the grass next to the river while you soak in the sights and sounds. I’ll second that motion.

Lastly, take a load off with classic comedy. Breck Film and the National Repertory Orchestra will present the Charlie Chaplin Showcase on Wednesday, July 15. Catch Chaplin’s “A Dog’s Life” and “Shoulder Arms” as Carl Topilow and the orchestra provide the score live.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. Tickets cost $30. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.

Jefferson Geiger



What I’m listening to ‘Toss A Coin To Your Witcher’ by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli and Joey Batey As a fan of the acclaimed video game series, I knew Netflix’s “The Witcher” television show was going to be good. But I wasn’t expecting it to have an in-universe song that went viral. Based upon the best-selling Polish books that inspired the games, the fantasy has Henry Cavil as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter known as a Witcher, going from quest to quest. He mainly focuses on fighting various beasts as friends, acquaintances and lovers deal with the evil, encroaching Nilfgaardian Empire. The comedic-relief bard Jaskier whips up a narrative song in the second episode about Geralt’s exploits to earn coin to make it to the next meal and lodging. It’s an immensely catching and puny tune that stretches the truth while blending folksy Renaissance music and pop. I got the song out of my head over a year after the program came out, only to finally get around to recently watching the show and placing it right back in there in time for the upcoming second season.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.