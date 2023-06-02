Retraction: The Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin concert at Dillon Amphitheater on June 19 is free

Summit Daily News has taken down a letter to the editor that contained an inaccurate claim.

The Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin concert at Dillon Amphitheater on June 19 is free. This was incorrect in a letter to the editor titled “Ticket prices at Dillon Amphitheater are getting out of hand” published Wednesday, May 31, 2023, on the Summit Daily News opinion page.

We aim to verify all claims made in editorial content published by Summit Daily News, but we missed the mark on this one. Summit Daily News would like to apologize for any confusion or misunderstanding caused by the mistake.