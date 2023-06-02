Retraction: The Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin concert at Dillon Amphitheater on June 19 is free
Summit Daily News has taken down a letter to the editor that contained an inaccurate claim.
The Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin concert at Dillon Amphitheater on June 19 is free. This was incorrect in a letter to the editor titled “Ticket prices at Dillon Amphitheater are getting out of hand” published Wednesday, May 31, 2023, on the Summit Daily News opinion page.
We aim to verify all claims made in editorial content published by Summit Daily News, but we missed the mark on this one. Summit Daily News would like to apologize for any confusion or misunderstanding caused by the mistake.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.