Seniors deserve to live out their days in Summit County

I am appalled by the letter from Dan Burstein regarding senior housing. It reeks of Nazi Germany. To suggest that aging Summit County residents should be shipped out once they are unable to enjoy the outdoors is age discrimination at its worst! Individuals who have lived, worked, raised families contributed to their communities, etc., are entitled to live out their lives in Summit County if they choose. Can you think of a more beautiful place to spend your last days, even if it only means sitting at a window, looking at the majestic outdoors. Burnstein wants to send elderly folks back to their families for care, yet he admits to sending his own mother to a facility.

Shame on you.