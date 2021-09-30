Ski film premieres this weekend get you hyped for the season while book events keep the kids occupied

Salomon’s new film tour, Quality Ski Time, is making a stop in Breckenridge on Friday, Oct. 1. The event screens six films and includes athlete poster signings and gear giveaways.

Salomon/Courtesy photo

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

October is here in Summit County, and with it comes cooler weather — yet it isn’t quite time to bust out the skis and snowboards. The chilly temps instead beckon one to stay indoors and relax by the fireplace with a hot drink and something to watch or read.

However, if you can’t get ski season off the brain, then check out Salomon’s new film tour, Quality Ski Time. After premiering in Denver on Thursday, Sept. 30, it stops at Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge, on Friday, Oct. 1. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30.

Screening at the event is “Tales From Cascadia” by Blank Collective, “Ups and Downs” by Mike Brown and Drew Petersen, “Girl Crush” by Mali Noyes and Mary McIntyre, “The Pit Boss” by Chris Rubens and Blank Collective, and “Summit Fever” by Cody Townsend and The Fifty Project. The event will also include athlete poster signings and gear giveaways.

Topics of the films include tackling Mount St. Elias in a quest to conquer 50 classic ski descents, shifting sports from NASCAR racing to backcountry skiing, mental health and more.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Salomon.com .

More movies can be found at The Eclipse Theater. The Breck Film establishment at 103 S. Harris St. is officially up and running with daily programming as of Sept. 24. Currently playing through Oct. 7 is “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” The biopic has Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield portraying televangelists Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker and is based on the 2000 documentary about the couple.

Then the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die” comes to the theater Oct. 8. Originally scheduled to release in November 2019, the long-awaited film is Daniel Craig’s fifth, and supposedly final, time as the British super spy known for his charisma and gadgets.

Movies start at 7 p.m. with 4 p.m. matinees Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The theater is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Starting Oct. 13, every Wednesday has discounted tickets at $7.50. Regular pricing is $11.50 other nights — a dollar off on matinees — with kids and seniors costing $8.50. Visit BreckFilm.org to purchase.

“Read Island” is a new children’s book written by Nicole Magistro and illustrated by Alice Feagan. Next Page Books & Nosh in Frisco is hosting a reading and signing event this weekend for the book.

Alice Feagan/Courtesy photo

Next Page Books & Nosh is having a storytime, Q&A and signing this weekend featuring Nicole Magistro, author of “Read Island.” The children’s book centers involves many themes such as outdoor adventure, the joy of reading, environmental stewardship and the importance of meditation and mindfulness.

Magistro, the former owner of the Bookworm of Edwards for the past 15 years , was inspired by the eponymous place off the coast of British Columbia, where her family has been visiting for more than two decades.

The book is illustrated by Alice Feagan, who helped bring a studious fox, a moose who loves cooking, a humpback whale, a singing sea wolf and more to life. “The Collectors” was her authorial debut, and “Read Island” is the third book she has illustrated.

The signing takes places at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Next Page, 409 Main St., Frisco.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.

Jefferson Geiger

