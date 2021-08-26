Soak up the final days of summer sun with hikes, history and comedy

Community members spend a day sailing on Dillon Reservoir. Boat tours and yoga at the Dillon Farmers Market are just a few ways one can get outside to enjoy the rest of summer. To see your photos featured in print or online, email submissions to share@summitdaily.com.

Photo by Stephen Johnson

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

The unofficial end of summer is inching ever closer with Labor Day right around the corner. But don’t pull out the hoodie just yet — you can still enjoy the season while it lasts.

Those who like to volunteer in addition to their summer hikes or workouts can help the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District with various trail maintenance projects. At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, people can assist the nonprofit and the United States Forest Service re-route the Arctic Placer trail , which connects the town of Silverthorne with the Mesa Cortina Trail. Volunteers will work until 2 p.m.

Also at 9 a.m. that day, folks can spend their morning cleaning up the Blue River in tandem with the Blue River Watershed Group . Or, at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, people can lend a hand on the Soda Creek Trail .

If scientific hikes are more your style, then join the nonprofit and Colorado State University Extension Agent Dan Schroder to learn about the Buffalo Mountain Fire as you explore the area three years later. Visit FDRD.org/calendar for more information and to sign up for the events.

Speaking of tours, Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Wednesday, Sept. 1, are the last opportunities this summer for a historical boat tour hosted by the Dillon Marina and Summit Historical Society. The 90-minute interpretive pontoon tour provides interesting facts and beautiful scenery. The cost is $40 per person for the boat tour, yet history buffs can spend just $5 more to also tour the society’s museum campus. Visit TownOfDillon.com to purchase.

More spectacular views of the Dillon Reservoir can be found each Friday at the Dillon Farmers Market. It doesn’t end until Friday, Sept. 17, so there’s still time to check out the vendors and their unique wares. A good way to burn off some calories before digging into that crepe, pie or other sweet treat, however, is doing Bhava Yoga’s classes in the park at the market.

The free sessions begin at 9 a.m. each week off of Lodgepole Street. Limited rental mats are available for advance purchase and a $15 donation is encouraged. Visit BhavaYogaCo.com to register.

All of that outdoor activity might wear you out, so relax in the evening with a comedy show. Zac Maas opens the show while comedian B.T. is the headliner. Maas has worked with performers like Mike Birbiglia and Dana Gould, and B.T. has performed in over 43 states and has his own special on Dry Bar Comedy

Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and the show starts at 8 p.m. at Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. Tickets start at $20 for general admission or $25 for a reserved table in advance. All attendees must be at least 18 years old, and tickets can be purchased at WarrenStation.com.

What I’m Watching ‘Cruel Summer’ Mysteries are often a good fit for episodic mediums like television. Clues, reveals, twists and turns can be doled out little by little to keep viewers tuned in. Thriller “Cruel Summer” is no different as it follows teenagers dealing with a kidnapped classmate. When popular Kate Wallis goes missing, less-than-cool Jeanette Turner seemingly rises up the social ladder and takes her place. The Freeform program set in the ’90s is filled with nostalgic tunes, outfits and bygone institutions like malls and video rental stores. The time period also smartly means the technology is different and cases can’t be so quickly solved. What also makes the show unique is the nonlinear narrative. Episodes jump back and forth between the summers of 1993, 1994 and 1995, showing the time before the kidnapping, shortly after Wallis returns and during a defamation lawsuit involving Turner and Wallis. Piecing together the pieces is fun, and hopefully it makes your summer better than theirs.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.