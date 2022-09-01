Spend your Labor Day perusing fine art and beer, as well as helping nonprofits

Saturday, Sept. 3, is Keystone’s Oktoberfest celebration, and the beer tent opens at 1 p.m. Guests can expect stein hoisting contests, live music and more.

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Time has flown by, and Labor Day weekend is already here, once again. I don’t think I’m ready for pumpkin spice lattes — or even ski season — quite yet. But that won’t stop transitional events from filling up the weekend calendar. Here are ways you can celebrate the holiday and the start of a new month.

September marks the beginning of Oktoberfest. Saturday, Sept. 3, is Keystone’s Oktoberfest celebration, and the beer tent opens at 1 p.m., with the festivities lasting until 6 p.m. Guests can expect stein hoisting contests, live music from Those Austrian Guys, German food and more.

Returning is the kid-friendly Kinderfest that has free polka dance lessons from Alpen Auerhahn Schuhplattlers, pretzel necklaces, face painting and a photo booth. There is also a scavenger hunt and a 3D maze.

For the adults, there will be 13 varieties of beer available. Breckenridge Brewery will be featuring their Palisade Peach Wheat, Strawberry Sky Kolsch and the seasonal Oktoberfest beer. Other visiting breweries include Kona Brewing Co. and Goose Island Beer Co. For those who want an alcoholic alternative to beer, 10 Barrel Brewing Co. will be pouring their Soft Core cider. At 6.5% alcohol by volume, it is described as having a crisp apple flavor that isn’t overly sweet.

Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for the full schedule and to purchase a $35 commemorative stein. The purchase includes the first three drinks, and refills are $5 afterward.

Breckenridge’s Oktoberfest is planned for later in September, but the town will be hosting the longest-running art festival in Summit County this weekend. The 47th Breckenridge Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival will start at 10 a.m. Saturday and end at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.

Nationally ranked, the show has top artists from across the country displaying works in multiple mediums such as jewelry, painting, photography and sculpture. The show is located at Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer, Road, Breckenridge and admission is free.

Across Dillon Reservoir is another opportunity for fine craftsmanship: the fifth annual Fall Fest art festival. It will run from 10 a.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Monday at 104 Village Place, Dillon.

There will be 85 artists showing work like ceramics, metalwork, fiber art and more.

Visit MountainArtFestivals.com and ColoradoArtWeekend.com for additional information.

More marina-related fun is happening Monday with the Dillon Marina Mutt Show. There, the League for Animals & People of the Summit is having their annual family-friendly fundraiser where dogs compete for prizes in categories such as best trick and best high jump. There will also be an ice cream eating contest, doggie trivia and a silent auction.

Registration begins at noon with the event starting at 2 p.m. at 150 Marina Drive, Dillon. Visit SummitiLAPS.org for more information.

Lastly, though the ducks are not real, another chance to help nonprofits is with The Summit Foundation’s Great Rubber Duck Race. You may have seen businesses get “flocked” this year, where giant ducks invade the front of a shop or restaurant. The business has to donate to get the flock removed and then chose where it ends up, creating a charitable game of tag.

The public can get in on the fundraising action by participating in various rubber duck races Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Blue River Plaza, 137 S. Main St, Breckenridge.

The kids’ race starts first at 1 pm. It is open to children 12 and younger, and it costs $10 per duck. The Business Battle Duck Race costs $100 per duck for teams and happens at 2 p.m. Lastly, the Great Rubber Duck Race takes off at 3 p.m., with entry costing $5 per duck. Attendees are competing for a $2,000 grand prize.

Visit SummitFoundation.org for registration details and to purchase a duck.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.