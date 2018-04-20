Stories from inside the newsroom

Community at the heart of the story

When I chose to attend Syracuse University a decade ago, I was unsure if I wanted to become a sports writer or broadcaster on campus, or if I wanted to student manage with the basketball team. But, at 18, I knew something in sports was what I wanted to pursue. So before I even got the chance to join my freshman year floormate at the year-opening Syracuse basketball student manager meeting — and before I even stepped foot in my first class that August — I showed up at the university's independent student newspaper, The Daily Orange.

More than 200 bylines later, before I left Syracuse I grew to love what journalism provides to a community. In Syracuse, that wasn't only reporting on what happened at last night's basketball game. It also was reporting things like a staged student-athlete-led coup attempt of the university's soccer team. Without impartial journalism the students could rely on, the story of where that soccer program was and where it was going wouldn't have seen the light of day. Eight years later, the same goes for Summit County. Through impartial journalism you can rely on, it's our duty at the newspaper to have our finger on the pulse of what's important to you — the community — whether that be an interesting, fun story on a hometown Frisco boy becoming a major league rugby player, or whether that be publishing an investigative report on skier deaths at county resorts.

—Antonio Olivero, sports editor

For love of the game

During the largest earthquake in Japan's history and the subsequent tsunami, the Ishinomaki Hibi Shimbun, a daily newspaper in a small coastal town, was just about as devastated as the community it covered.

With no power or computers, half its staff missing and a flooded printing press, the newspaper still published hand-written copies on large sheets of paper, written with a black felt-tip pen, and it did so for six days.

"As journalists, our job is to write about what we witness," the newspaper's chief reporter was quoted at the time. "So long as we have a pen and paper, we have to get the news out."

When I think about why I got into journalism, I feel like it was for many of the same reasons the Japanese journalists at Ishinomaki Hibi Shimbun half a world away continued to publish through one of the worst natural disasters ever — love of the game.

—Eli Pace, reporter