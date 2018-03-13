Summit Daily letters: Ballot issue 2B, a Frisco surprise

A Frisco surprise: ballot issue 2B

I was surprised when a friend told me a ballot would soon be in the mail. Frisco voters are being asked to give up the Old Community Center at 110 Third Ave. and the adjacent Pocket Park so that 10 or 12 condos for local employees can be built there. This is a major decision but none of us recall notices of public forums and meetings.

In our last town-wide survey (2015), the most supported community projects were expanding recreational amenities and the expanding of arts and cultural amenities. Shouldn't the public be invited to a discussion about razing our Third Ave. building? Could we refurbish the building to make it a more valuable asset in the Frisco core?

While the adjacent Pocket Park is small, it is well-used by visitors and locals, especially in summer. As Frisco's Main Street area is redeveloped and density intensifies, this rare patch of green is welcome by many.

Our town has only 1.6 square miles of land, most already developed. Workforce housing is needed but so are many other things. Do we give up a building and land worth more than $1 million to build a few units? I ask for an all-out effort to work together to look for the best solutions. Our town is full of remarkable people from all walks of life who should be asked to share their visions. Perhaps we can find better ideas than those proposed by the handpicked 12-person Housing Task Force. Collaborating with the state on the much larger 619 Granite St. parcel and planning a buildout of the town-owned Sabatini parcel on Granite could yield more housing at a lesser price per unit.

I'm voting "No" on Frisco Ballot Issue 2B and will not give up hope of finding better solutions.

Gail Culp

Frisco