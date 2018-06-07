Summit Daily letters: Breckenridge town density not an asset

Sweethearts of the bike rodeo

Wow — school is out and summer break is in full swing! Children are out playing and riding their bicycles. Bicycles offer fun, freedom and exercise. We encourage kids and families to ride their bikes as much as possible. There are risks associated with any sport and bicycling is no exception. Please be alert and watch for children on bikes and other wheeled vehicles.

In preparation for the summer season, the Red, White & Blue Fire Department held our annual bike rodeos at the Breckenridge Elementary and Upper Blue Elementary schools. In addition, we will conduct mini bike rodeos at our day care centers.

I would like to thank the Summit School District and the Breckenridge area day care centers for allowing us to educate their children. At the bike rodeos, young cyclists complete an obstacle course filled with bumps, jumps, ramps, and many other fun obstacles. The goal is to help them improve their balance, coordination, agility, and overall bike handling skills. The first lap around the course is challenging for most riders. However, with help from our volunteers and staff, most young riders are ripping through the skills stations. The instruction presented focuses on bike safety and rules of the road. It is based on bicycle crash research.

The elementary school rodeos would not be possible without the collaboration of several agencies and community volunteers. I would like to thank Breckenridge Grand Vacations for funding for the events. I would also like to thank our community partners who helped with organization and staffing for the bike rodeos: Town of Breckenridge Streets Department, Breckenridge Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Think First, Summit Medical Center, Summit County Injury Prevention Network, Carvers, Mountain Wave, and Moe's Original Bar B Que. In addition, we had numerous volunteers who helped staff the event. Their participation helped make the event run smooth and gave us flexibility in the event of emergency response. Thank you very much to our committed volunteers: Matt Benedict, Anto Butler, and Trisha Esnard, as well as bike mechanics Sean and Adrian with Carvers and Alex with Mountain Wave, as well as, numerous Think First volunteers.

Biking safely gives children mobility and helps them to grow personally. Biking is an exhilarating sport and we appreciate the overwhelming support of our community to teach our children how to bike safely. We are extremely fortunate to have such knowledgeable and caring volunteers who go the extra mile to make a difference. Working together we are making the Upper Blue River Basin a safer place for our children.

Jackie D. Pike

Deputy Fire Marshal

Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District

Breckenridge town density not an asset

Right now the Town of Breckenridge gives away (not sell) their density at 4 to 1. Then, on this four times the normal density, no property taxes are ever paid. No school taxes, no town taxes, no Red White Blue Fire Department taxes, no CMC taxes, and no county taxes. All this extra density uses and impacts all of these entities and greatly impacts our community, our schools, our roads, our parking, our transportation and congestion. This town policy will slowly erode our way of life and this small community we all cherish and are so proud of. We would be far better off if the Town of Breckenridge had zero density.

You can see all this extra density happening on the view corridor into Breckenridge, west of Hwy 9. The gateway into Breckenridge.

In the past, developers in town have bought their property (some even from the Town of Breckenridge), paid all required fees and permits, pay yearly property taxes, and still rent today long term for less than these new employee housing developments are charging. The town gives away not only four times the density, but water taps, water plant improvement fees, waives permit fees, waives negative points on some building codes, and height restrictions and makes sure they pay no property taxes.

Please stop. Go back to selling town land with employee deed restrictions on it to developers. These new Partnerships are hurting our town and hurting the taxpayers.

Carol Rockne

Breckenridge

CMC Summit thanks Keystone Science Symposia

A huge thank you to Kiki Sperr, and the whole team at the Keystone Science Symposia for coordinating the inclusion of a dozen Colorado Mountain College students in an international conference on Cancer Epigenetics. Kiki brought in conference organizer Dr. Chuan He from the University of Chicago to give a special presentation at an undergraduate level on how cancer can be initiated, and possibly halted in its tracks using an understanding of epigentic mechanisms. She also organized four of the symposia scholarship recipients to act as guides for CMC students in the research poster session one night. It was a great exposure to the world of international science research for local college students, in our back yard. Thank you again for collaborating with CMC.

Justin Pollack

Associate Professor of Science at Colorado Mountain College