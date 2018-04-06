Summit Daily letters: County (steals property rights) limits short term rentals

Summit County (steals property rights) limits short term rentals

The county is just plainly lying to us. There is no point in being PC-disingenuous by saying they are factually flawed — they are lying. They want a law that is needless, that will in fact steal away property rights.

Pay attention everybody! This is how local governments become tyrannical governments, little by little. How do you eat an elephant? Or just let the dog sleep in the bed once.

Under the nonfactual (lie) of a "staff gathered public feedback" and that old standard justification for just about anything "public safety," back country properties will not be allowed to engage in the very profitable business of short-term rental of their property.

Where does the backcountry start and stop? When a dirt road gets paved will the address change to "city-fied"?

I have never, nor do I intend to rent short term, but what if I wanted? To pay for medical expenses, long-term care? Property taxes? Christmas gifts for grandchildren?

Bureaucrats with a tyrannical lisp depend on few if any voices being raised against them. Everyone who values their right to own property should be at the May meeting of Summit County Commissioners with torches and pitchforks (metaphorically speaking).

Tom Dodd

Silverthorne

Why I'm running

Last week, it was an honor to be nominated as the Democratic County Assembly's choice for county treasurer in the upcoming June primary.

I would like to thank assembly delegates for braving bad weather to hear their candidates in this important, time-honored gathering. As the only candidate for Treasurer who qualified for the ballot both through petition and by caucus, I was excited to receive such overwhelming support.

The treasurer's office is not only a vital resource for property owners and taxpayers, it is also responsible for distributing funds to maintain services we rely on, including early childhood, open space and 911. I'm running for office because I know first-hand what's required to execute these functions and serve our customers, and I'm ready to do the job on day one.

As your current deputy treasurer and second in command in the office, it is what I am proudly doing each day. It's why I'm humbled to be endorsed by so many leaders including the current county treasurer, assessor and citizens like you.

This year, I'm thrilled that unaffiliated voters may participate in the primary. Over the next several weeks, I look forward to meeting voters of all stripes throughout the county to hear what's important to them as they consider their candidates.

It's my hope that, by sharing with them my experience and record of success, voters will join delegates in giving me their confidence — and their vote — for county treasurer on June 26.

Ryne Scholl

Candidate for Summit County Treasurer

Breckenridge