Summit Daily letters: DA Bruce Brown endorses Weiser for AG; Scholl gain support for county treasurer

DA Brown endorses Phil Weiser for AG

As District Attorney, I prosecute crimes on behalf of the public every day. However, a District Attorney wears many hats. Among the many 'extracurricular' responsibilities are, working with legislators to craft new laws and run programs that serve our community, by reducing crime and helping victims heal. The Attorney General serves similar but broader aims all across the State. In the Democratic primary I am endorsing Phil Weiser for Attorney General.

Phil is a principled person who has served giants of the legal profession as a Supreme Court Justice Clerk, worked in the US Attorney General's Office and as CU Law School Dean, helping grow a good law school into a great law school. More than that, as Attorney General, Weiser will be actively engaged in treating people fairly and problems aggressively, mirroring our community values. Please vote for Phil Weiser Attorney General in the Democratic primary.

Bruce Brown

Breckenridge

District Attorney

Fifth Judicial District

Ryne Scholl for county treasurer

Ryne Scholl is the most qualified candidate for Summit County Treasurer. No other candidate has his experience in Summit County government.

Ryne started his career in Summit County government as the accounts payable clerk. I was fortunate enough to be his replacement in accounts payable; he trained me. He is very intelligent, kind and patient. He is always looking to improve processes by creating new ways to make the department function in a more economically efficient manner. His work ethic is amazing; he does not stop until the problem is solved! He was always helpful and patient.

In the treasurer department, he worked closely with the deputy treasurer who was in that position for over thirty years! She shared her knowledge and experience with him and when she retired Ryne was promoted to deputy treasurer. Ryne knows and follows the laws and regulations set by county, state and federal governments.

Ryne has a master's of business administration. His experience working in the finance department and then transferring to the treasury department has improved how Summit County government operates. He is always conscientious of how the taxpayer dollars are best spent. Ryne is committed to Summit County government and loves living in Breckenridge. He has devoted his career to serving his community.

No other candidate has his experience in Summit County government! There is no one else better suited to ensure the residents of Summit County's tax dollars are spent in the best interest of the county.

Karen King

Benbrook, Texas

Former resident of Breckenridge

for 24 years

***

Ryne has been an involved citizen in Summit County for a number of years. In addition to his service as deputy county treasurer, he has served as board member and treasurer of the Continental Divide Land Trust, board member and treasurer of the Wellington Neighborhood Association, a participant of CMC Leadership Summit and the Design Advisory Group of Summit Middle School.

I have known Ryne 11 years and trust that he has proven himself to be the right choice for Summit County Treasurer.

Mary Siekman (Whatley)

Breckenridge