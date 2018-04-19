Summit Daily Letters: Ditch meat to celebrate Earth Day

Eat plants, save the world

April 22 marks the 50th observance of Earth Day. Each of us can celebrate by reducing our driving, use of electric energy and consumption of animals. That's right!

Last Fall Oxford University's prestigious Food Climate Research Network and Germany's Heinrich Bolle Foundation concluded that solving the global warming catastrophe requires a massive shift to a plant-based diet. A 2010 United Nations report blamed animal agriculture for 70 percent of global freshwater use, 38 percent of land use, and 19 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.

Carbon dioxide is emitted by burning forests to create animal pastures and by operating farm machinery to grow animal feed. The more damaging methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cattle and from animal waste cesspools, respectively.

Moreover, meat and dairy production dumps more animal waste, crop debris, fertilizers, pesticides and other pollutants into our waterways than all other human activities combined. It is the driving force behind wildlife habitat destruction.

In an environmentally sustainable world, meat and dairy products in our diet must be replaced by vegetables, fruits and grains, just as fossil fuels are replaced by wind, solar and other pollution-free energy sources.

Let's celebrate the 50th observance of Earth Day at our supermarket.

Samson Natal

Frisco

Mark Williams for Congress: People over profits

Heads up voters! Democrats and unaffiliated voices have a significant primary election just ahead.

On June 26, we get a big say as to who becomes the next U.S. Congressman for our district.

This is rather huge – so let's not blow it!

Mark Williams is the only choice for me, because he has taken the strongest stand against the interests of oil and gas companies.

I do not want any more poisonous fracking operations polluting our air and water.

Mark Williams does not take any PAC money from entities linked to the oil and gas industry.

Sadly, the same can't be said of Mark's opponent.

Want to do your part to halt the influence of dirty money in politics?

Then vote for Mark Williams. He's for people, not oil and gas company profits.

Jesse Mielarczyk

Fort Collins

A reminder to renew your NRA membership

Many thanks to Summit Daily for publishing the April 14 cartoon implicating "gun owners" in the assassination of President Kennedy. The cartoon was absurd and over the top enough to serve as a reminder to me, and hopefully to other gun owners, to renew their NRA memberships and to include an extra contribution. It's apparently working, since contributions to the NRA have tripled since this latest knee jerk spasm of gun confiscation hysteria struck the nation. Thanks again, and keep up the fine work!

John Howell

Dillon