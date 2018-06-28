Summit Daily letters: Frisco Town Council should deny Whole Foods application to sell beer

Frisco Town Council should deny Whole Foods application to sell beer

As a local business owner and Summit County liquor license-holder, I urge the Frisco Town Council to deny Whole Foods' application to sell 3.2 percent beer in its Frisco location. To be clear, I like Whole Foods and appreciate the tax revenue that it generates for Frisco, but applying for a 3.2 percent beer license that Whole Foods knows will be converted to a full-strength license on January 1 is taking advantage of a current loophole in the law.

It's my belief that the town of Frisco should place a moratorium on new 3.2 percent license applications since the State of Colorado has already determined that there is no longer a "need" or "want" for 3.2 percent beer in the State. If Whole Foods wants a full-strength beer sales license, they should go through the process of applying for the license like any new applicant for a full-strength license would.

In addition, on January 1 all existing 3.2 percent license holders (most of which have had 3.2 percent licenses for years) will convert to full strength license holders under Colorado law. I believe Frisco should gauge the impact of all those license conversions from an economic and public safety standpoint before issuing any additional licenses, especially those that will be "grandfathered" under the new law.

As a member of the Summit County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, I've championed small business for years. I believe Whole Foods serves an important niche in our community, but their increased success shouldn't come at the expense of small business or the health and wellbeing of the community.

I urge the Frisco Town Council to vote "no" on Whole Foods' 3.2 percent beer license application at the scheduled July 10 council meeting. Further, I hope the council will consider the law, its intent and the impact of new 3.2 percent licenses on our community before considering any new applications.

Tim Applegate

Frisco

Gratitude for Buffalo Fire responders

On behalf of Summit County government and our constituents, we are writing to express our profound gratitude to all those who responded to the Buffalo Fire. There is a very long list of heroes from within our community, and across the region, whose spectacular work prevented the fire from claiming any lives or property.

Aircraft and firefighting crews were actively attacking the blaze shortly after the first 911 call, helping to safeguard the Mesa Cortina and Wildernest neighborhoods. Over the next several days, hundreds of local and federal responders worked to contain the fire, extinguish hot spots, conduct mop up and patrol neighborhoods to watch for sparks and embers. Just two days after the Buffalo Fire started, evacuees were back in their homes; after five days, the fire was 95 percent contained.

We are incredibly proud of the resilience within our community and the overwhelming display of neighbors helping neighbors that was consistently demonstrated from beginning to end. We are also grateful to the hundreds of responders from, not only our community, but from around the country. Thank you to the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Colorado Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team, North West Colorado All Hazards Incident Management Team, Town of Silverthorne, Summit County Sheriff's Office, Summit Fire & EMS, Red, White and Blue Fire-Rescue, Summit Ambulance, Vail Fire, East Grand Fire, Kremmling Fire, Northwest Fire, Summit County 911 Center, Summit School District, Summit County Animal Control, American Red Cross, Summit County Elks Lodge, Family and Intercultural Resource Center, Vail Resorts, Summit County Office of Emergency Management and Emergency Operations Center staff, Denver Water, Summit County Public Health and to all of the individuals from the above organizations and elsewhere that staffed the joint information center and worked so hard to respond to public and media inquiries, coordinate briefings and share information via multiple formats throughout the Buffalo Fire, providing timely and accurate information to our residents and guests.

The successful outcome of the Buffalo Fire can be directly attributed to a whole community approach that involves our residents, business owners, visitors, government officials and public safety partners being engaged. At the most pivotal moment in this fire, there was over $1 billion worth of infrastructure threatened by this fast moving fire. Through proactive efforts in years past, the forest mitigation work that was strategically conducted in this area can be directly attributed to giving our firefighters a chance of controlling the blaze within minutes of the incident becoming a catastrophic conflagration.

This approach must continue to be a non-stop endeavor that fosters continued strength in programs supported by our Community Wildfire Protection Plan that include grant funding to homeowner groups for hazardous fuel reduction and Wildfire Plan implementation.

The reality of this beautiful landscape that we call home is that there will be more wildfires like this. It is important for each of us to harness the learning opportunities afforded by the Buffalo Mountain Fire and take personal accountability in being as prepared as possible. We should all be familiar with methods of properly extinguishing a campfire, creating defensible space around our homes and practice evacuation plans with our loved ones. While we can't change the threats inherent of our landscape, we can be diligent in putting our best foot forward to reduce our exposure to these threats and be even better prepared for future emergencies.

Dan Gibbs, Karn Stiegelmeier, and Thomas Davidson

Summit County Board of County Commissioners

Why not champion Planned Parenthood?

Morgan Liddick is now an expert on women's health issues. Missing from the health care offerings by the Marisol clinic, as stated by Liddick, are offerings of abortions and contraceptives. It is very interesting that Liddick is championing this organization and not Planned Parenthood clinics that offer the same type of services and more — abortions, abortion counseling, contraceptives and counseling for men as to what it really means to father and care for a child. Yes, I can certainly understand why women and progressive men would not fully support an organization such as the Marisol clinic when they most likely try to counsel women out of having an abortion, yet do not financially support women after they have had their babies, but women need to be in control of their own health choices and not men.

It takes two to make a baby yet the focus is always on the woman — making her feel less if she makes a decision to end her pregnancy. Where is the responsibility of the man?

Kari Kronborg

Frisco