Summit Daily letters: Hooray for the recpath!

Hooray for the recpath!

Just rode around the lake for the first time this season. A huge kudos to CDOT, Summit County, the Forest Service and, I'm sure, other entities for doing such a wonderful job of designing and building the new section of the recpath from Swan Mountain Road to the Peninsula. It's a great new addition to our pathway and makes it possible to circle the lake without having to cross the highway. And the historical marker for the old Dillon Placer Mine is an added bonus.

Kudos also to the town of Frisco for the extensive repaving and patching on their section of the recpath from Waterdance around the Marina and the middle school. Sure is nice not to be jarred by all the wide cracks there previously.

We in Summit County are blessed that our county and city officials and employees are forward thinking and make such good use of our tax dollars.

And finally, a gentle reminder to our valued guests: please remember the recpath is like a highway; you don't park your car on a highway and neither should you park your bike or yourselves on the recpath. Please enjoy it safely by parking and standing off the side.

Wayne Haley

Recommended Stories For You

Dillon

Support for Polis

The cost of health care in Colorado is out of control, and the burden that these high heath care costs bring are heaviest among rural Colorado communities. Between premiums, deductibles, and the rising cost of housing, living here is becoming less and less affordable for middle-class families.

We need a governor who will tackle this problem as governor.

Jared Polis has the track record we need: he's always stood up to the pharmaceutical and insurance industries and defended individuals and families who are just trying to get the care they need to stay healthy.

In this campaign for governor, Jared is the only one building a truly progressive health care plan. He is the only candidate who has championed Medicare for All, the only one who played a key role in passing the Affordable Care Act, and the only one with a truly universal health care plan for Colorado.

On June 26, I'm going to vote for someone who will bring the leadership on health care that our state needs. I hope you'll join me in supporting Jared.

Sean Fox

Silverthorne