Summit Daily letters: Jared Polis stands out on healthcare issue

Jared Polis stands out on health care issue

Colorado is facing a health care crisis. Especially in rural communities, the cost of health care is forcing people to choose between their medication and their mortgage. That's not a decision any Coloradan should have to make.

Jared Polis believes that health care is a human right. He's been fighting in Congress to make sure that sky-high premiums and unaffordable hospital visits won't keep someone from getting the care they need. He worked with Obama on the Affordable Care Act and has been advocating medicare-for-all for over 10 years. Jared has the vision Colorado needs to bring affordable, high-quality health care to everyone in this state.

When we go to the polls this month, we need to choose a governor who has a strong track record on health care. We also need to choose a governor who will work hard and will bring people to the table to create policy that works for everyone. This is where Jared stands out. He has spent his entire life leading on issues such as health care, bringing everyone together to find bold solutions, and putting them into action.

Too many Coloradans cannot afford the healthcare they need. We need a governor who has shown us that partisan politics won't get in the way of getting real results for Colorado. We need a governor who has a 21st century plan for 21st century healthcare. We need Jared Polis. I hope you'll join me in voting for him on June 26.

Sean Fox

Silverthorne

Sessions is anti-immigrant

On Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a deeply disturbing decision in an attempt to erode protections for survivors of gender-based violence who look to the United States for refuge. Several asylees who will be affected by this disappointing decision live here in Summit County. Invoking a rarely utilized power, Sessions reversed the Board of Immigration Appeals' grant of asylum to a Salvadoran domestic violence survivor. This ruling is a shameful attempt by Sessions to return our country to an era when we did not recognize women's rights as human rights. Under U.S. and international law, our country is obligated to provide refuge to people who suffer persecution and are unable to avail themselves of protection in their home countries. With this recent decision, Sessions is turning his long history of hostile, anti-immigrant rhetoric against asylum seekers and survivors of domestic violence.

Karen Santric

Dillon