Summit Daily letters: Local support for Jared Polis

From Denver to Durango, it's clear to see that public lands are at the core of what makes Colorado a great state to run a small business or raise a family.

Without them, Colorado's rural communities and businesses will get hit the hardest. We can't let that happen.

Donald Trump's attacks on public lands are attacks on rural Colorado. With important elections on the horizon, we have an opportunity to choose who we want to lead our effort to protect Colorado's public lands and maintain rural Colorado as a place for everyone, rather than a playground for corporate developers.

The leader we need is Jared Polis.

Polis has a proven track record of success in fighting back against Trump's anti-Coloradan and anti-public lands policies. He has a forward-thinking plan to protect our wild lands and will support and sustain our rural communities, rural economies, and statewide energy security.

Jared has the proven track record of fighting back, but also has a plan to move us forward. I hope you'll join me in advocating for our public lands by supporting Jared to lead Colorado as Governor.

Recommended Stories For You

Richard O'Brien

Dillon

Thanks to our first responders

Sunday May 20 was the beginning of national EMS week. The Summit County Emergency Medical Services Board would like to take the opportunity to publicly thank all of the dedicated and talented EMS providers in the high country. Every day these providers are out caring for the sick and injured regardless of the time of day or weather, from the ski hills to the highways. Our county is very fortunate to have these EMS providers caring for our residents and guests, and the members of the EMS Board wish to express our gratitude. Thanks for all you do!

Tony Cammarata

Chairman

Summit County EMS Board