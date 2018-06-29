Summit Daily letters: ‘Love the alien as yourself’

'Love the alien as yourself'

This is an open letter to President Trump, the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

"The alien who resides with you shall be to you as the citizen among you; you shall love the alien as yourself; for you were aliens in the land of Egypt." (Leviticus 27:19)

The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council calls on the bodies listed above to immediately reunite families currently being held apart after they came seeking safety from the dangerous situations they face in their home countries.

While we are encouraged by the temporary halt in the separation of families, untold numbers of children remain isolated in "tender age shelters" on our borders, or thousands of miles away, either in institutions or in temporary care. We have not yet seen an organized plan to reunite these children with their parents. Indeed, due to previous policy and present chaotic lack of planning, these families may or may not ever be whole. This damaging situation must be brought to an end.

We are saddened that religion has been used to justify the present lack of compassion. We are ashamed that our nation has abandoned our moral standing in the eyes of the rest of the world. We must do better. Our leaders must do better.

We demand that our elected officials and their appointees permanently end the policy of family separation for people who are seeking asylum. Much damage has already been done, but it can only begin to be repaired by reuniting families as quickly as possible.

Summit Colorado Interfaith Council strives to promote conversation among the faith communities of Summit County around issues calling for a response to human needs.

Diane Luellen

Dillon

President

Summit Colorado Interfaith Council