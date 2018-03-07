Summit Daily letters: Reaction to possible Breckenridge parking garage, dog waste problem

Reaction to potential Breckenridge parking garage

I attended the planning department's meeting on the parking garage Tuesday evening. Please go to the website and review the plans. This is a huge, ugly structure.

I love to walk to town and enjoy the gorgeous views while sitting by the river across from the Riverwalk Center. The parking structure will be visible from there. No more drop offs at F-lot. The planning dept. received a lot of letters wanting a parking structure on the north gondola lot, but the town doesn't own the north gondola lot.

Vail Resorts does. Here's a suggestion, put the feud aside with Vail Resorts. Work with them in partnership — pay for the parking structure while Vail Resorts provides the land for a joint partnership.

Split the revenue based on the value of the contribution. Give paper parking tickets with 10 percent off if the customer spends $50 at any business or restaurant that wants to participate.

Views preserved, more business in town and the parking garage where it ought to be. Please write letters to the editor and letters to town council.

Patricia Walker

Breckenridge

Addressing the dog waste problem

I applaud your article regarding the dog waste problem along the trails in Summit County and encourage all dog owners to be responsible: not only pick up your dog poop, but please do carry that little plastic bag back to a trash can rather than leaving it on the side of the trail. The dog-friendly use of trails comes with a responsibility of dog owners to have their dogs under control and to pick up the waste.

This being said, I do resent the Summit Daily News using the picture of myself and my dogs as the lead picture with this article. As the owner and operator of High Country Dogs, I work closely with the town of Frisco to teach dog sports, including skijoring, which is shown in this picture.

In my classes I emphasize the importance of responsible dog ownership and use of public trails. I would like to also point out that dog skijoring, by nature, is a sport in which the dogs are naturally on line, and there is a strong commitment from participants in the sport to showcase responsible dog ownership, including cleaning up feces. While I support the sentiment of this article I would appreciate an apology and clarification from the SDN staff in the use of this picture of myself and my dogs in relationship to the topic of this article.

Louisa Morrissey

Owner and operator, High Country Dogs

Valuing, protecting Colorado's monuments

Our national monuments are extraordinarily important places that every American ought to value. Colorado's eight monuments are home to unique antiquities, historical and geographical marvels and tell stories of unique ecology and past lives unlike any other places in the world. Recently, protections at Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante National Monuments, both monuments in Utah, have been weakened. Our public lands may be next. Coloradans should acknowledge, appreciate and understand why national monuments like Browns Canyon and Canyon of the Ancients are important to our state's unique narrative. Every national monument has a story to be learned and shared, and it is our duty to protect these pieces of history. Our leaders should join us in calling for continued protections for Colorado's monuments.

Awbrey Moffett

Environment Colorado