Summit Daily letters: State rep candidate touts the benefits of CBD oil

Touting the benefits of CBD oil

Re: "Marijuana growers shift focus as CBD oil explodes" (Associated Press, published in Summit Daily News on May 16)

I am an advocate of hemp and CBD oil. Two year ago I had a very painful life-threatening stage 4 cancer that resulted in the loss of my left kidney and that required narcotics to make the pain even bearable. I hated the side effects of the narcotics so I sought a different solution. That solution was CBD oil. I survived the cancer thanks to cutting edge immuno modulation therapy, but do get CAT Scans every six months to make sure it isn't coming back. I am a farmer and found that growing hemp could be the cash crop many farmer have dreamed of. So I support it to benefit my fellow farmers as well.

I am running for the State House of representatives for HD61. If elected I will try to work with Senator Don Coram, who started the legalize hemp movement. I will try to reduce some of the very expensive licensing and state costs which can run to $1,000 per state visit for the required inspection for THC vs $35 if done by a private lab. Don sought an alternative for the loss of uranium jobs in his district. This year we are first-time state-licensed hemp farmers and it is quite an exciting trip. We are learning a lot. See my website http://www.mikemasonforcolorado.com for further information.

Killing a bear involved in an attack



— even if the attack isn’t fatal or can’t be proven to be predatory



— even if the attack isn't fatal or can't be proven to be predatory

— is standard practice among wildlife management agencies. It's not an act of justice; we call it risk management. Bear biologists do not like to kill bears, but we're almost unanimous that it needs to happen in some cases. Most of those cases are preventable, however.

Mike Mason

Cedaredge

A no-meat Memorial Day

What ever happened to the good old days when the worst things we had to fear on Memorial Day were traffic jams and indigestion?

Folks setting to break out their outdoor grill this Memorial Day face a nasty choice. If they undercook their hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken nuggets, their family and friends may face food poisoning by E. coli and Salmonella bacteria. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises raising the temperature.

But our own National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats produces cancer-causing compounds.

Do we really need to choose between food poisoning and cancer?

Luckily, a bunch of enterprising food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a great variety of healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs and soy nuggets. These products don't harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They don't even offer cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, or pesticides like their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our neighborhood supermarket, along with nut-based milks, ice creams and other dairy-free desserts.

This Memorial Day, let's stay safe on the roads, but let's extend the safety net to our family barbecue grill.

Samson Natal

Frisco

Action on immigration

Big thanks to Colorado congressman, Rep. Coffman, as well as U.S. Rep. Polis and U.S. Rep. DeGette for joining the Discharge Petition to find a permanent solution for Dreamers. The Discharge Petition would force a series of immigration votes on the House floor. This Petition would finally allow the House to vote on the DREAM Act and USA Act. Dreamers were brought here as small children, and know no other home but the U.S. To deport these valuable community members back to a country they have never known would be heartless, not to mention wasting billions in taxpayer money… and yes, Dreamers pay taxes: $33,977,000 annually in Colorado! I truly hope the rest of our Colorado Delegation will quickly join the bipartisan effort to protect young immigrants across Colorado. As of April 2018, the House has introduced and considered 786 bills and resolutions, but has yet to bring to the floor a vote that would grant permanent protections for Dreamers. Congress, the time to act is now!

Karen Santric

Dillon