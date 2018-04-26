Summit Daily letters: Summit County commissioner supports Polis for governor

Vote Polis for governor

Here in Summit County, we've been fortunate to have a representative in Congress like Jared Polis, who cares deeply about our community and has been a tireless advocate for our needs.

I was very excited last year when Jared announced his candidacy for governor and even more excited last week when he earned the endorsement of the Sierra Club, a major grassroots environmental organization.

Worsening climate change poses an existential threat to Colorado's outdoor recreation economy, and therefore, an existential threat to Summit County. There is no candidate in this race who has done more than Jared Polis to stand up to polluters and fight climate change, and there is no candidate who is better equipped than Jared to lead that fight as governor.

Throughout his career, Jared has worked to preserve Colorado's beautiful outdoor spaces, advocate for the needs of outdoor recreation businesses, and promote renewable sources of energy. If you care about these issues, then I urge you to join me in working to elect Jared Polis as our next governor.

Thomas C. Davidson

Recommended Stories For You

Summit County Commissioner