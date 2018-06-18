Summit Daily letters: Summit County Rescue Group thanks NRO for its support

Rescue Group thanks NRO for its support

On behalf of the Summit County Rescue Group, I would like to express our appreciation for the wonderful concert presented by the National Repertory Orchestra on Wednesday, June 13. The concert was a benefit for First Responders from Summit County and, as is always the case, the music was absolutely superb.

It was rather ironic that Wednesday was also a day that First Responders from all over Colorado and surrounding states came together to fight the Buffalo Mountain Fire. The fact that the fire consumed no structures is a testament to our First Responders, and their skill and perseverance.

Rossini's William Tell overture properly captured the excitement of the day, and was followed by Beethoven's Third Symphony, quite fittingly called the "Heroic" symphony. This was most apropos for those responding to the Buffalo Mountain fire. Heroes they certainly were.

Our fire fighters, medical personnel, air support and law enforcement showed their professionalism, and the wonderful music on Wednesday captured that essence perfectly, with the professional musicians of the NRO.

The Summit County Rescue Group is honored to be able to work with many of these First Responders in Summit County throughout the year. We are also honored to be a recipient of a portion of the funds donated that night. And to the NRO and the event's sponsors, thank you for the wonderful evening.

Charles Pitman

Public Information Officer

Summit County Rescue Group

Wildernest

Maggie Murray for county treasurer

Maintaining the status quo may enable us to tread water and stay afloat for the moment, but it is not sufficient for the evolving needs of Summit County. The problems we face are growing more complex by the day, and require higher-level thinking and experience to implement solutions.

It is time for a change.

Maggie Murray is running for the office of Summit County Treasurer. I have had the pleasure of working with Maggie, and have seen her transform systems, attitudes and the bottom line. She has a deep understanding of finances, and a gift for envisioning and implementing innovative ideas. Not given to displays of self-importance, she is a thoughtful, hard-working, and accomplished leader. Her quiet confidence is rooted in kindness, expertise, and a profound commitment to doing what is right.

Yes, it is easy to give a shrug and fill in the circle on your ballot for a known entity. A momentary glance at the bigger picture may, and should, change your perspective. It is time for a Treasurer who will bring a fresh, experienced perspective, and broad knowledge and intelligence to the office.

She doesn't need this job as the next logical step in her career. Maggie is running with an authentic sense of duty and responsibility to the citizens of Summit County. Let's stop treading water and move into the future with an innovative, caring and respected Treasurer who will serve us, not the status quo.

Brenda Davidson

Silverthorne

I'm with Ryne for county treasurer

Having been involved Breckenridge real estate since 1973, I know how important it is we have an experienced county treasurer serving our community. I've worked closely with Ryne as our deputy treasurer, and know we can trust that he has the education, the knowledge, and the relationships to seamlessly take over on day one without any disruptions to the services we've come to expect.

On June 26, we have an opportunity to vote for a candidate with over five years of experience in finance for the county. A vote for Ryne is a vote for Summit County.

Turk Montepare

Breckenridge