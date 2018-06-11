Summit Daily letters: Support Phil Weiser for Colorado Attorney General in the Democratic Primary

Support Phil Weiser for Colorado Attorney General in the Democratic Primary

For those of you voting in the Democratic Primary this month, I urge you to support Phil Weiser for Colorado Attorney General. I have heard him speak, and I am very impressed with his qualifications and his zeal to work hard for all Coloradoans in the office. Phil is the only candidate to have visited all 64 Colorado counties during his campaign, including Summit County.

When he spoke in Summit County, Phil said he would join state Attorney Generals across the US, from both parties, who are working together to protect their citizens from Trump executive orders on a range of issues, including immigration and DACA. State AGs are also fighting bad decisions from regulatory agencies in Washington, including Scott Pruitt's ending of key environmental protections and the FCC's ending of net neutrality. We need a Colorado AG who is not afraid to stand up for what is right and complies with the rule of law, and Phil has said he will.

We also need a Colorado AG who is willing to stand up to the NRA and its dangerous propaganda. Phil Weiser has taken a strong stand to ban bump stocks, enforce our limits on magazine sizes, and get us a "red flag" law to keep guns away from dangerous people.

Phil Weiser has the experience he needs to be effective on day one after he is elected. He worked for Justice Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, at the US Department of Justice under Clinton and Obama, and as Dean of the CU Law School. Also, he is honest and unbiased. Phil hasn't taken a single cent from PACs, LLCs or corporations. You can see why I feel he is the ideal candidate! To learn more about Phil Weiser, please check out his website (philforcolorado.com) and join me in supporting him on June 26. Remember to vote in the primary!

Beth Groundwater

Recommended Stories For You

Breckenridge