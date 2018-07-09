Summit Daily letters: Tiger Rd. an accident waiting to happen (column)

Tiger Rd. is an accident waiting to happen

On May 3, 2016, the Board of County Commissioners approved an application for a gravel crusher on the Williams Placer, a 136 acre parcel of land in the Swan River Valley. The approval was based on recommendations of the County Open Space and Trails Department who wished to begin a restoration project on the Swan River. The BOCC accepted a traffic management plan for the restoration project from the Open Space and Trails Dept., not by the county Road & Bridge Dept. The study estimated truck traffic to be "approximately 15 truckloads/day." Reality could not be farther from the truth. The Town of Breckenridge, knowing that residents were concerned recently sent staff out to observe the traffic and counted 40-50 trucks in a two hour period. They further confirmed these numbers with a police department survey.

This past fall the county received an application by Peak Materials to operate a commercial crusher on private property known as the Mascot Placer which adjoins the Williams Placer. The Upper Blue Planning Commission denied the request over concerns of traffic. It might be noted that the same commission denied a similar request by the property owner in 2001 expressing concerns over traffic. Since that time hundreds of homes have been built in the valley which all use Tiger Rd.

The parties have now appealed the denial to the BOCC. Not surprising, the open space department, with their myopic focus on the restoration project and $1.8 million offer by Peak to help in the restoration, are recommending approval. Once again, even though they admit the second commercial crusher will double truck traffic, they see minimal impact on the residents along Tiger Road. The position taken by the Town Council of Breckenridge is the right approach. In a letter to the BOCC they wrote "Unless you have an agreeable solution by the parties, including the affected residents, which would result in a significant reduction of truck traffic, we would respectfully ask that you uphold the denial for the CUP."

John R Schnobrich

Breckenridge