Summit Daily letters: Vail Resorts says Breckenridge must follow through on parking

Breck town council needs to follow through on parking

I want to acknowledge the town council's commitment to building a new parking structure at Tiger Dredge as a first step toward the promised new skier parking funded by the 2015 lift-ticket tax. I expect the council to keep this project on budget and on time for an opening prior to the summer of 2019.

I view this project as modest incremental progress in fulfilling the council's three-year-old promise to provide 600 new skier parking spots in the town core. Unfortunately, the path to building the remaining 350+ new spots remains unclear. Since the council abandoned the promised F-Lot parking structure, which was the key campaign argument for the tax in 2015, and settled for the significantly smaller Tiger Dredge project (an incremental increase of 234 parking spots) we have heard nothing about additional parking to fulfill the council's skier parking promises.

The council talked about developing more parking at the Ice Rink lot, although that too seems to have stalled and regardless, developing a structure outside the core of town is not the skier parking promised by the council when they campaigned for the lift-ticket tax two years ago.

I urge the town council to identify real solutions to develop the necessary and remaining promised 600 incremental parking spots. And I urge council to stop fixating on Vail Resorts property as a way to deliver on the council's parking promises, since those options were specifically rejected by council in favor of this tax.

I expect town council to follow through on their promises. Our community and our guests need to see real solutions — let's get moving on the next steps.

John Buhler

Vice President & COO, Breckenridge Ski Resort