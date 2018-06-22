Summit Daily letters: Vail Resorts supports Xcel Energy’s Colorado plan

Vail Resorts supports Xcel Energy's Colorado plan

At Vail Resorts, the environment is our business. We strive to provide experiences of a lifetime to our guests in some of Colorado's most iconic locations, and we recognize our great responsibility to care for and protect these environments. Almost a year ago, we made a Commitment to Zero – our company's pledge to have a net zero operating footprint by 2030. Moving toward zero net emissions across all our resorts quickly became a goal toward which our leadership and employees are eager to make real progress.

As part of this effort, we committed to improving the efficiency of our resort operations and that important work has already yielded positive results. Vail Resorts also pledged to support our partners – local, regional, and national governments as well as utility providers – in bringing more energy from renewable sources onto the grid. Last week, Xcel Energy announced their plan to do just that, and we support their efforts to help lead Colorado toward a cleaner energy future.

Through the Colorado Energy Plan, Xcel proposes to bring an additional 1.8 gigawatts of renewable energy onto the grid through wind power and solar generation, along with additional 380 megawatts from flexible gas sources. Additionally, the Plan's call for significant battery storage will allow the utility to store energy from these new sources, enhancing grid reliability. This plan has the potential to lift renewables to 55 percent of Xcel's electricity portfolio in Colorado by 2026, contributing to a 60-percent reduction in carbon emissions over 2005 levels.

The proposed plan illustrates that investing in renewable energy is also good for the bottom lines of users. It anticipates $215 million in savings for Colorado residents and businesses and will give smaller, local utilities the ability to procure more renewable energy from Xcel in the future. Raising the share of renewables in our electricity mix should also help communities statewide meet their individual greenhouse gas reduction and energy goals.

Vail Resorts supports Xcel Energy's Colorado Energy Plan as an important stepping stone toward our state's clean energy future. The people and businesses of Colorado are enthusiastic about energy options that protect the natural environment, identify innovative solutions and provide economic growth and sustainability. We congratulate Xcel for the forward-focused approach, and we look forward to our continued partnership on behalf of our communities, our mountains, and our futures.

Beth Ganz

Vice President, Public Affairs & Sustainability

Vail Resorts

Ryne Scholl for treasurer

I couldn't be more thrilled to see my Deputy Treasurer, Ryne Scholl, take over as County Treasurer when my term ends. I'd like to tell you why he has my vote, and should have your vote as well, in the June 26th primary.

When our office lost key personnel a couple of years ago, Ryne jumped in immediately using his background from the County Finance office to help keep us on track. Without missing a beat, Ryne was able to not only take on the duties but we were also able to save taxpayer money by reorganizing the office.

What's more, Ryne's expert analysis and fresh perspective have helped us generate another $400,000 in annual revenue for County services like libraries, 911 dispatch, and open space.

Sure, the Treasurer's office isn't the sexiest office in government. But it's a critical function for our community—one that requires experience, focus, and dedication to customers including Realtors, financial institutions, title companies, and you, the taxpayer. It requires collaboration with staff and the Commissioners to help ensure funding is distributed to all the services we rely upon.

I should know, I've been serving in the position for the last 12 years and 10 before that as County Commissioner.

So on June 26th, join me in making sure our community services are maintained and funded on day one. Let's put the only candidate with the experience to do so, Ryne Scholl, into your office of the Summit County Treasurer.

Bill Wallace

Summit County Treasurer