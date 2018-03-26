Summit Daily letters: Voices of opinion on meassure 2B

Save the Frisco Community Center — vote no on 2B

Ballot Question 2B asks the voters of Frisco for permission to tear down the Community Center at 110 S Third Ave and sell the land for the purpose of building condominiums. The project includes but is not limited to affordable workforce units. Per the pro forma in the Charrette Overview in the Workforce Housing tab on the town's website, the studio units will rent for $1540/month. Some units will not get a parking spot.

The community center is in the heart of the pedestrian corridor of Frisco, 200 feet from Main Street. If we lose the community center the citizens of Frisco will likely never get another one, especially in the center of town. It is unfortunate that some of the letters and articles on 2B do not directly mention the community center will be torn down.

There are currently 128 workforce units in Frisco. Five other future projects are listed on the Workforce Housing, tab totaling 477 affordable units. The 2B project will build about 12 units, but it is not clear how many will be affordable.

Few if any people dispute the need for more workforce housing, however sacrificing the Frisco Community Center is not the answer.

Steve Beck

Frisco

No to 2B isn't a "no" to affordable housing

The vote on 2B is bringing out emotions in the Frisco voters that I am sure the Housing Task Force and the Frisco Town Council did not expect. And for good reason. The town and the task force have honed in on a pocket park and the community center as a location to build dense affordable housing, without letting the voters know they have other alternatives.

The community center is the center of the community. We have the Turkey Trot, the Haunted House, Team Summit Pancake Breakfast, dog-training classes, square dancing, baseball meetings, Frisco BBQ judging, SOS snowboard HQ, Quinceañeras, and the list goes on and on. If the town is successful in stripping out this important part of our community, it will be shameful. Why not build across the street on the vacant dirt lot? Because they don't want to bond it, or the timing is not right? Well, that's not a reason to demolish open space and a community center. The town is making very poor choices here, when they have suitable alternatives that will better address the issue. I encourage all voters to go to the friscogov.com website and be educated on what is proposed here. As a 14-year commercial real estate expert, I have seen the plan. And I can tell you it's not worth replacing a vital part of our community when there are more suitable alternatives.

A no vote on 2B doesn't mean "no affordable housing." It means that Frisco can build it in a location that doesn't tear down the center of a community and pour concrete on a park.

Darren Nakos

Frisco

Gardner misguided on gun policy

I can't believe the ignorance of Senator Cory Gardner concerning gun violence. My husband is a psychiatrist, and he will tell you America has no more mental illness than any other country. What it does have is lots more "weapons of mass destruction" in the hands of people who have no business having them. And a right to bear arms in our constitution never referred to AK47's and AK15's.

Maybe our frightened kids can succeed where adults have failed them… and they will register and they will vote and they will vote Senator Gardner and his shortsighted colleagues out!

Sandra (Sandi) Ericzon Bruns

Frisco