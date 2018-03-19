Summit Daily News: Two views of Frisco’s ballot item — for and against

A chance for Independents to unite

Do you want to have a voice in America's political future? Are you extremely frustrated with the current political establishment? If the answer is YES, then join us for an Independent Voter Town Hall/Caucus Meeting on Thursday, March 22, at 1 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library in downtown Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

All registered Independent/unaffiliated voters from Garfield, Pitkin, Eagle, Summit, Mesa and all other surrounding counties are encouraged to attend this historic event. This caucus could be the first of its kind in the nation.

Independents no longer have to sit on the sidelines and watch the Democratic and Republican Parties dictate the future of the American people. Join the Independent movement sweeping the nation.

Remember, Independents represent 47 percent of the registered voters in America. We have the power to make positive changes in America's broken political system that has been ruled by the Democratic and Republican Parties far too long.

We will discuss the impacts that a loose coalition of democratic free-thinking Independents could have on the 2018 and 2020 elections. We will also discuss how Independents can get on the ballot in the 2018 election. Bring an open mind and a bunch of your Independent voter friends to this historic meeting.

It is now up to Independents to bring democracy back to America!

Randy Fricke

New Castle

Vote YES on 2B

I have lived in Frisco for most of my adult life live in Frisco, Colorado and was asked to serve as the Chairman of the Frisco Housing Task Force. I am writing today in order to strongly advocate voter approval of ballot measure 2B. We need to, and speaking for the task force, move the effort to deliver workforce housing forward as quickly as we can. And we can do that with a YES vote in support of 2B.

There are a number of common threads that characterized the conversations we shared over the time as members of the task force. They include the following:

1. What a community chooses to provide to the workforce is largely how and what that community says about itself.

2. Housing is community and the community interest is truly defined by the housing it provides.

3. The challenge is real and the need to deliver housing is NOW!

4. The Town is prepared to develop and build a smart project at the corner of 3rd and Granite Street, placing an attractive array of much needed housing into an incredibly tight market right now.

This ALL makes perfect sense to me and makes sense to the Housing Task Force, as well.

Time is of the essence. We have but a short window to obtain approvals and commence with a project at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Granite Street in the core of Town.

If we sharpen our pencils, perhaps this project will establish a precedent, a template of sorts that will set a standard for the provision of workforce housing in the resort environment. VOTE YES on 2B!

Mark Sabatini

Frisco