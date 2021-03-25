Summit Daily seeking additional voices for its opinion pages
The Summit Daily News is seeking additional political columnists to provide a wide variety of voices on its opinion pages.
Each columnist will be asked to write a biweekly, 700-word column that focuses on local issues that matter to Summit County readers.
Those who are interested should email editor@summitdaily.com with the following information:
- Writing experience
- Interest in contributing to the Summit Daily opinion section
- Political affiliation
- Five ideas for column topics
- Three to five writing samples
- Town of residence
One liberal columnist will be chosen to publish alongside Susan Knopf, one conservative columnists will publish in addition to Kim McGahey, and two moderate columnists will be selected.
