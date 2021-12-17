Summit Daily seeking conservative political columnist
The Summit Daily News is seeking a political columnist to provide a conservative voice on its opinion pages alongside Bruce Butler.
The weekly, 700-word column must focus on local issues that matter to Summit County readers.
Those who are interested should email editor@summitdaily.com with information about their writing experience, interest in contributing to the Summit Daily opinion section and political affiliation. Applications also must include three to five writing samples.
