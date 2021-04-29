The Geiger Counter: Hit up these businesses for a chance to win free drinks

House of Vibes is located at 191 Blue River Parkway, Suite 103, in Silverthorne. The new coffee shop is one of the stops people can visit to fill out a bingo card to win prizes from the town of Silverthorne.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

The end of April has arrived, meaning there is only one week left to have the chance to win free beer, wine, coffee or tea for a year from the town of Silverthorne. As part of April’s First Friday, the public can fill out a bingo card by visiting 20 participating businesses through May 7 to enter the contest. The completed card is then turned in during May’s First Friday event.

All the businesses are worth supporting and checking out, likely over a series of days to make a fun weekend or two, but there is some optimal strategy involved to get five in a row for bingo. If you’re looking for some recommendations on what to order from where, here are my picks.

There are multiple breakfast establishments on the card, though starting one’s day at Mountain Lyon Cafe is a reliable standby. I’m a sucker for anything smothered in green chile, so the breakfast burrito loaded with eggs, ham, sausage, chorizo, onion, tomato, pepper and cheese is a palate pleaser.

This is a great two-for-one option for lunch or happy hour. Grab yourself a cold one — the warm weather is suitable for any of the brewery’s tasty blondes or Pilsners — and chow down on a warm, soft pretzel in between sips on the patio. Add a fresh, hot and healthy panini to make the experience even more of a meal.

For dinner, head across the street to Sauce on the Blue. I’m pretty sure I order the Brussels sprouts as an appetizer every time I dine there. The combination of balsamic vinegar, Parmesan and prosciutto is too good to pass up. For entrees, try the penne alla Gorgonzola, arugula pizza or family-favorite chicken Parmesan.

The best part of a program like this bingo card is getting the chance to explore a new place. With House of Vibes opening in March, chances are high that you haven’t gone in for a cup of coffee or to peruse the cafe’s eclectic art adorning the walls. The cozy space serves authentic macchiatos and cappuccinos that don’t come in medium and large sizes alongside unique teas. It was the first place I had Rishi’s chaga chai made with those mushrooms along with chicory and dandelion root.

Another portable choice is these delectable handheld pastries. Chorizo, beer and chicken are classics, but I’m partial to the sweet corn empanada. If you’re looking for a stamp on your card but aren’t particularly hungry, you could also get the empanadas frozen. Just pop them in the oven, and you have a hot meal or snack ready for you at home.

Whether you want to enjoy a cocktail or cookie, both Locals Liquors and Blue Moon Bakery have a wide selection of consumables that you can treat yourself with in the comfort of your own home after the lengthy bingo adventure.

What I’m Watching Steve the Bartender’s cocktail videos As I’ve expanded my home bar and increased my mixology comfort level, I stumbled upon a YouTube channel dedicated to cocktail recipes. The format of a bartender tossing a couple of ounces of various liquors in a shaker tin and whipping up a cocktail in a few minutes isn’t new, yet there’s something different about the videos from Steven Roennfeldt, know professionally as Steve the Bartender. Roennfeldt shares approachable drinks in a wholesome, earnest and honest way. The videos are shot professionally and well-produced, but he’ll also sometimes leave in banter with his wife behind the camera or a mistake such as skipping over an ingredient or step. Helped by an Australian accent and a charming trademark smile that accompanies almost every shake of the tin, Roennfeldt provides great entertainment and information on the world of beverages.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Have a question about beer? Send him an email at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.