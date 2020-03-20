4 ways to stay entertained while social distancing

Cooking is a wonderful activity for when you’re stuck indoors. The recipes in Jennie Iverson’s “Ski Town” series will make you feel like you went on a vacation to still-open resorts.

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

It’s been almost a week of working from home for some of us, and if you’re in the same boat, chances are you’re looking for activities to keep the mind occupied and not get cabin fever over the weekend. Here are some suggestions:

Read

The libraries are closed, but access to free books and other services hasn’t gone away. I’ve written about the wonderful Kanopy streaming site in a previous column, but Summit County Libraries also lends e-books and audiobooks through Overdrive, magazines via RB Digital and children’s books with TumbleBooks.

Bookstores such as Next Page Books & Nosh and Breck Books are still in operation as well with curbside or local delivery. Order online through their sites, NextPageBooks.IndieLite.org and BreckBooks.com, to support the local businesses.

Cook

I don’t know about you, but I find cooking and baking to be a great stress-reliever. Local cookbook author Tieghan Gerard has been sharing recipe tutorials on her Instagram stories every day this week along with easy ways to use pantry staples instead of constantly shopping for new ingredients. Gerard released her second cookbook last October, giving people even more options.

If you miss eating resort food, then crack open one of Jennie Iverson’s books. The Vail author has a trilogy of cookbooks with recipes from Colorado resorts and beyond, allowing you to take a vacation while staying at home. “Ski Town Brunch,” “Ski Town Soups” and “Ski Town Apres Ski” cover the gamut of dishes.

Recreate

The slopes and gyms are closed, but you can still go out for a run in the neighborhood, or snowshoe or skin areas such as Mayflower Gulch or Mount Baldy.

You also can stay inside and do activities such as yoga with Breckenridge’s Meta Yoga Studios or Fairplay’s Open Sky Yoga taking to the internet to bridge the physical gap.

Afterward, take a break with some sedentary activities. Movies are releasing quicker than ever on digital services, but gaming servers are struggling to keep up with the increased demand. So pull out a board game. You can either play with your just-as-isolated roommates, or pull up a videoconferencing app like Roll20, Skype or Google Hangouts to play from afar. There’s no time like the present to finally start that “Dungeons and Dragons” campaign.

Create

A finger on the monkey’s paw curled when someone wished for more time to work on their novel, but joking aside, if you have the luxury, this is a good time to let those creative juices flow. Write some poems or short stories or splash some colors on that canvas.

To feel more connected, try tuning into to livestreamed instructional videos a la Bob Ross. Sunny Side Up studio in Frisco has been doing one a day all week along. Missed a day? Don’t worry, the videos are archived on Facebook.

What I’m Watching ‘Cosmos: Possible Worlds’ Our world has gotten smaller in the past weeks thanks to the new coronavirus. However, “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” is here to expand our horizons and uplift spirits with hope for the years ahead. The National Geographic show is an extension of astrophysicist Carl Sagan’s original “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage.” Accessible presenter Neil deGrasse Tyson takes viewers on the Ship of Imagination across the universe, connecting the past, present and future with educating entertainment. DeGrasse Tyson discusses the old town of Catalhoyuk along with the prehistoric Lapita voyagers, then shifts gears to using solar sails to travel to habitable zones near Proxima Centauri. Can we live on Jupiter’s moons after the sun explodes? Can we save this planet and its inhabits before then? Watch and find out. Like Sagan said, this pale blue dot is just a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam. Let’s study it, protect it and learn about other possible worlds.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Everything Summit.