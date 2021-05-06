The Geiger Counter: Sweet sounds of spring

The Frisco Funk Collective returns to 10 Mile Music Hall for a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8. It is just one of the live music opportunities happening this weekend.

Photo by Jenise Jensen / Jenise Jensen Photography

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

I noticed something peculiar while browsing Facebook the other day: events for live music indoors. Concerts weren’t unheard of over the past year, but I don’t recall seeing so many advertised at once. It’s a sign that people want to get out in the community again and that coronavirus case numbers and vaccination rates are improving.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6, Todd Sheaffer and Chris Thompson are performing at 10 Mile Music Hall. The indoor, socially distant bluegrass show is the first installment of the 10 Mile Songwriter Series. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased at LiveOutFront.com/todd-chris-spring-tour . If you miss them on Thursday, the duo can be seen elsewhere in Colorado. They’ll be in Steamboat Springs on Friday, May 7, and Castle Rock on Saturday, May 8.

Local Summit County musician Beau Thomas is back inside the Highside Brewing taproom every Thursday night. Catch him at 7 p.m. taking requests and playing covers during his free show. Highside also will host music the following day with a free performance from folk band Moonstone Quill . The group starts at 7 p.m. Friday.

Also on Friday, Primal J & The Neanderthals will perform on the expanded patio at The Bakers’ Brewery. The music, which mixes funk, punk, rock and reggae, goes from 4:20-7:20 p.m.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Frisco Funk Collective returns to 10 Mile Music Hall for a free concert. People who provide proof of vaccination will be admitted to the dance without the need for physical distancing. Those who aren’t vaccinated, or aren’t comfortable, can view the show from the upper floor with physical distancing protocols in place.

Looking ahead — very far ahead — the Dillon Amphitheater is gearing up for a concert with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge. She is known for songs like “Bring Me Some Water,” “Come to My Window” and “I Need to Wake Up.” The rest of the summer season remains to be determined, but tickets for Etheridge went on sale this week.

Tickets start at $29 for general admission in the grass lawn and go up toward $350 for front-row, VIP tickets and a photo opportunity. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show Wednesday, Aug. 11. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.

It’s nice to see a range of artists and locations providing the public some respite with these sweet sounds of spring. I believe this should only be a taste of what is to come, and I’m excited for the possibilities.

Jefferson Geiger



What I’m Playing The Jackbox Party Pack Video games have always been a great way to socially connect — even more so during a pandemic when it isn’t necessarily easy to gather with friends and family in person. Enter a collection of minigames designed for remote play called The Jackbox Party Pack. Only one person needs to own, boot up and host the game while other participants can connect via a web browser or mobile device. All games are quick to grasp and play, and are reminiscent of classics like charades or Pictionary. The series has been around since 2014, but I only got around to finally playing it this past year. One of my favorites is Fibbage. Players are provided a question and then type in what could be a possible answer. Everyone is presented with the real answer and the user-submitted fakes, with points awarded for guessing correctly and for coming up with the best false choice. I’m terrible at the ones that require artistic skills since I can barely draw anything more detailed than a stick figure. One, called Champ’d Up, has people draw a fighter based on a stage name. The creations duke it out as players vote for the most creative one.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.