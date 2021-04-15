The Geiger Counter: What to do when vaccinated

Dillon Amphitheater delivers lively shows with room to dance and plenty of spots for spectacular views. Though concerts have yet to be announced for 2021, the author hopes live music will return to the venue soon.

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

I received my second dose of the coronavirus vaccine this week, and it felt like a huge weight coming off of my shoulders. It’s wonderful to know that the pandemic is coming to an end and vibrant, cultural activities can blossom once more. Whatever happens, I’ll be there in person to soak all of it in.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends keeping up precautions such as wearing a mask and social distancing since it’s unclear how vaccines affect the spread of COVID-19. So I’m not saying we should burn masks and invade everyone’s personal space.

However, knowing I’m soon fully immune makes me want to be more adventurous within the current health guidelines. Here are some ways I’m hoping to relax this spring and summer after a tense year.

Watch a movie at a movie theater

It’s nice for Warner Bros. to release their blockbusters like “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” on HBO Max the same time they come out in theaters — and I’m glad that I don’t have to deal with that one obnoxious person who always talks and ruins the experience — but I do miss seeing spectacular visuals on a gigantic screen.

I’m not sure what my first film back in a theater will be yet. Possibly “Black Widow,” since I believe the last movie I saw in theaters was “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” and I can keep a theme of major Disney releases. However, “F9” and “A Quiet Place Part II” also interest me because action and horror are more fun in a group setting.

Leisurely dine indoors at a restaurant

I did eat out a couple of times in the past year — mostly outdoors. The restaurants always did a great job of spacing out guests when I ate indoors, but there was still a pang of anxiety in the back of my head. The lingering fear made it difficult to completely unwind with what should be a stress-free event.

I’m definitely looking forward to relaxing my shoulders at a bar, participating in trivia nights again and simple enjoying time out.

Attend a concert in person

I honestly don’t remember what the last band I saw live was. I had tickets to Ani DiFranco until the show was postponed due to weather and then ultimately canceled.

Nevertheless, I’m itching to be back at the Dillon Amphitheater, 10 Mile Music Hall and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Go to a beer festival

I sadly don’t know of any upcoming Summit County beer festivals. I know the Vail Craft Beer Classic is scheduled to happen in June, but opportunities might be slim with others like the Great American Beer Festival closed to the public this year.

The Frisco BrewSki was one of the first events canceled in March 2020, and I’m looking forward to its return in addition to other chances to gather with fellow beer lovers.

Wander around aimlessly

Whether I’m going shopping or getting some exercise on a run, I’ve felt like I need to take an optimized path and stick to my list to accomplish my goal as safely as possible.

I miss walking around a store, browsing every shelf to purchase what I discover on a whim. As warmer weather approaches, walking down the street without a care in the world and eating an ice cream cone sounds pretty swell, too.





What I’m Listening To ‘Gotta Get Up’ by Harry Nilsson Harry Nilsson is an artist who may not be a household name, yet his music is definitely recognizable. There’s the ballad “Without You,” the silly “Coconut” and “One,” which was popularized by Three Dog Night, to name a few. Thanks to the Netflix show “Russian Doll,” I can now add “Gotta Get Up” to the list. The earworm of a tune — that happens to be from the same album of two of the aforementioned songs — has been stuck in my head for weeks. It acts like Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You, Babe” that repeats in “Groundhog Day” to signal a reset. I didn’t want to watch the show about a time loop in 2020. Now that my routine is more varied, I can enjoy the compelling, dark comedy that recently started the production of its second season.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.