Letter to the editor: Threat to our legal rights is almost entirely from the left

Susan Knopf makes an incorrect assertion by stating that our political conversation is being largely shaped by “challenges to our legal rights” from the Christian right. Firstly, the Christian right is a shrinking force in America and has been since at least the 1980s, despite it being a favorite straw man for the left. To my knowledge, abortion rights are the only challenge to anyone’s “legal rights” posed by the Christian right. What has that opposition yielded in the last 50 years? Essentially nothing. There has been no substantive change to Roe v. Wade, and there is no real threat to abortion rights except in the minds of left-wing fundraisers. In the meantime, government regulation, overspending and leftist speech codes are threatening fundamental freedoms in almost every possible way, and some candidates for the presidency are campaigning on outlawing private medical care and confiscating private property based on so called “wealth taxes.” The threat to our legal rights is almost entirely from the left and has been since the 1930s to anyone who is a student of history.